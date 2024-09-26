Jon Moxley To Fight For AEW World Title At WrestleDream After Dynamite Grand Slam Win

Jon Moxley defeated Darby Allin and took his guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship from him in the main event of "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on Wednesday. Following Moxley's victory, champion Bryan Danielson attacked him from behind and choked him with a necktie, an homage to his WWE firing in 2010, and in retilation for Moxley's heel turn on Danielson, when he choked him out with a plastic bag at All Out. Marina Shafir attempted to pull Danielson off Moxley, and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club, including PAC and Claudio Castagnoli, came to their aid. The BCC started beating down and choking Danielson while Moxley recovered, but Private Party's Zay and Quen, alongside Komander, ran down to help Danielson with the numbers game. Noticeably absent was Danielson's friend and AEW Trios Champion, alongside Castagnoli and PAC, Wheeler Yuta.

As the groups brawled, Moxley and Danielson were the only two left in the ring, but Shafir pulled Moxley out before Danielson could do more damage. Danielson got on the mic in the ring while Moxley and the rest of the BCC retreated, and said that Moxley wanted war, and now Danielson was declaring war. He said Moxley has his match at WrestleDream in Tacoma, Washington, and Danielson said he was going to kick his former friend's "f****** a**."