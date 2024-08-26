Backstage Update On AEW All In Coffin Match With Jack Perry & Darby Allin

By in large, AEW All In seemed to hit the spot for the fans who tuned in, with matches such as the Casino Gauntlet or the title victories of Will Ospreay, Mariah May, and especially Bryan Danielson drawing significant notice. One match that had fans scratching their heads, however, was the Coffin Match between Darby Allin and AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry, which went on prior to Danielson's AEW World Title match with Swerve Strickland, and got significantly less time than expected.

The reason for that appears to be time constraints. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez revealed that Allin and Perry's match had time cut due to AEW needing to get the PPV done by 10 p.m. in England. Alvarez noted that because of this, neither Perry nor Allin were able to do spots that revolved around Allin gluing thumbtacks to his face, a statement not entirely correct, as Allin and Perry did some spots involving the tacks early in the match.

As such, Perry and Allin were only about to go a little over ten and a half minutes, making it the second shortest match on All In, ahead of only Hook's FTW Championship victory over Chris Jericho, which went ten minutes and fourteen seconds. It remains unclear how long Allin and Perry were supposed to wrestle for, though Alvarez suggested that at least several minutes of their match had been shaved off.

Ultimately, Perry retained his championship, delivering Allin his first ever loss in a Coffin Match. Things weren't settled after the match, as Perry and the Young Bucks attempted to light Allin and the coffin on fire, only to be thwarted by Allin's former partner and mentor Sting, who made his first appearance in AEW since retiring at Revolution in March.