AEW Collision 10/5/24: 4-Way Singles Match, 3-Way Tag Team Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of AEW "Collision" on 10/5/24 from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio!

We have three tag team matches lined up with Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari) taking on The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Kyle O'Reilly). We'll also see GYV facing the youngest tag team, The Outrunners. There will also be a 3-way tag team match between House of Black (Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Private Party vs. Top Flight.

In 4-way action, Hologram will look to continue his undefeated streak. He will take on Nick Wayne, Komander, and Action Andretti.

After losing his World Title shot at "WrestleDream" to Jon Moxley, Darby Allin will take out his frustrations on Johnny TV. Last week on "Collision", Wheeler Yuta defeated Anthony Henry after wrestling like he wanted to be anywhere else. Tonight, he'll face Henry's second cousin (by marriage), BEEF. BEEF and Henry are undefeated in tag team action on ROH.

Willow Nightingale squares off against Trish Adora. Nightingale's rival, Kris Statlander will also be in action. On "Rampage", she had a staredown with Kamille.