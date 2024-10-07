Rhea Ripley Vs. Liv Morgan Finish At WWE Bad Blood Reportedly 'Changed On The Spot'

WWE Bad Blood took place this past Saturday, with the wrestling promotion reviving an old pay-per-view name that felt appropriate for a show with so many intense rivalries. One of the matches featured Liv Morgan defending the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley, and according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp on X, the outcome was changed at the last minute.

"Liv Morgan was favored to win tonight at WWE Bad Blood," Sapp wrote. "BUT, because the finish got changed on the spot, if you bet on Rhea Ripley, you earned some coin."

The match, which included Dominik Mysterio suspended in the air inside a shark cage, ended in a disqualification victory for Ripley following interference from Raquel Rodriguez, who returned after being absent since March. While Ripley was focused on Mysterio, who had fallen out of the shark cage and was dangling by a chain connected to his ankle, Rodriguez attacked Ripley from behind before tossing her into the ring and bringing an early end to the bout.

It was not confirmed what the original plans for the finish may have been, but based on how things played out after the bell rang, it's possible that the original intent was for Rodriguez to give Morgan the win. With the referee standing nearby when Rodriguez attacked Ripley, a decision may have been made to opt for the impromptu DQ rather than de-legitimize the company's officiating by having the ref simply ignore the blatant interference.

Ripley and Morgan have been locked in a heated feud for months, which began when Morgan attacked Ripley backstage during an episode of "WWE Raw" in April. The angle was used to explain Ripley's absence for several months, but the wrestlers picked up where they left off when Ripley returned in July.