Tommy Dreamer Examines AEW's Options If Bryan Danielson Loses At WrestleDream

At AEW WrestleDream, Bryan Danielson will defend the AEW World Championship against his former Blackpool Combat Club comrade Jon Moxley. As an added layer, Danielson previously proclaimed that at whatever point he loses the title, that point will also mark the end of his full-time in-ring career. On a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer assessed the possible creative direction that AEW could take if Danielson loses the title to the recently-turned-heel Moxley.

Advertisement

"I actually look forward to Jon Moxley if he's going to be the champion," Dreamer said. "Again, a heel and a heel group is your first basis of getting this company to the next round. I would use that as your springboard and then keep on heating up my heels so my babyfaces can rally. If you think about one of your favorite times in professional wrestling, The Four Horsemen, the babyfaces eventually had to rally up to come to beat up The Horsemen. [That's] something to think about."

Along with Moxley's heel turn, also came the turns of PAC and Claudio Castagnoli. Together with Marina Shafir, the quartet have declared war on Danielson, whose only backing comes in the form of former ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta.

Advertisement

Regardless of who wins this title match at AEW WrestleDream, there is a possibility that neither Moxley nor Danielson walk out of the pay-per-view with the AEW World Championship. Instead, it could ultimately transfer into the hands of Christian Cage, whose All In Casino Gauntlet victory guaranteed him a future world title shot at any time and any place.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.