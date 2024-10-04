WWE Bad Blood 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

While WWE Bad Blood is being revived after 20 years between incarnations and takes place on the 27th anniversary of "In Your House: Badd Blood" in 1997, the name is perhaps more applicable than fans may have imagined when the show was first announced. There are 10 months' worth of bad blood built up between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, who will honor the first-ever Hell in a Cell match by going to war inside "The Devil's Playground." There's a ton of bad blood between Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest and their respective opponents, Liv Morgan and Finn Balor — both of whom were instrumental in the reconstruction of The Judgment Day and the rejection of "family" members Priest and Ripley. Nia Jax and Bayley have been feuding since before Jax took Bayley's title at SummerSlam, with this renewal of hostilities representing the culmination of their rivalry. And of course, bad blood can sometimes be more literal than figurative, especially when you used to lead a stable called The Bloodline and now have to go up against a new version led by your cousins, with your most powerful rival — and the man who took your WWE Championship — by your side.

In terms of sheer number of grudge matches, Bad Blood can be seen as a response to 2024's last major American live event, AEW All Out, which also featured several highly personal rivalries while featuring a steel cage. Here at Wrestling Inc., we're hoping our predictions performance ends up being another similarity between the two shows; we went 7-1 at All Out, bringing our collective 2024 record to 109-18-5, and we aim to continue improving on that record Saturday in Atlanta. WWE hasn't made it easy on us — this is one of the promotion's least predictable cards of the year, with two matches essentially being toss-ups — but we think we have a good idea of how things will go down, and our track record suggests we're probably right.

With that in mind, let's get to the picks!