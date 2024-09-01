WWE Bash In Berlin 2024: 3 Things We Hated And Three Things We Loved

I don't think I've written a "hated" segment for a Cody Rhodes match on a premium live event, and I really never thought I would, but this match just wasn't a great way to kick off Bash in Berlin for those of us watching at home. I'm glad the crowd in Germany seemed white hot and got a big event they've been waiting a long time for, and even well-balanced between cheering for Rhodes and for Owens, but this match just didn't hit the spot to start off the show, and it kept me feeling kind of bummed and almost bored throughout the rest of the card. Maybe that's because this match, and the rest of the matches in Berlin, were so predictable. We often discuss how the major WWE championships don't change at shows like these here at WINC, and we weren't wrong in that prediction. The way this feud was set up was pretty bad to begin with, with Rhodes just kind of politely telling Owens he was getting a title opportunity for helping Rhodes against the Bloodline. There was an Owens heel turn teased for weeks, something that was even teased within this match with Owens going for the apron powerbomb, but deciding against it.

Advertisement

The thing that bothered me most throughout the match was another tease that went nowhere. On Friday night's "WWE SmackDown," Kevin Owens alluded to Rhodes suffering a knee injury on a house show in Germany over the last week. I hated that little portion of their face-to-face last night, because Rhodes just made it extremely awkward, something that's unusual for him. He basically was like, "Oh. No. What are you talking about, friend? I'm okay!" During their match at Bash in Berlin, commentary mentioned this apparent knee injury a few times, but Rhodes didn't sell ANYTHING about it until over halfway through the match. We as a crowd weren't even aware which knee it was, until commentary mentioned it when Rhodes' left knee "buckled" when he attempted to jump to a turnbuckle and it gave out on him.

Advertisement

Prior to that attempt at a move, Rhodes was able to lock Owens in the figure-four leglock. Which, I've never taken that submission personally, I'd imagine it would also put a bit of pressure on Rhodes' knee as well. But, he was fine. After the knee buckled, Rhodes also got both his knees up to counter a senton from Owens. Make it make sense! Overall, the match had a predictable outcome, which made it a slog to get through and put a damper on the rest of the show for me. Rhodes need a feud with substance again, and hopefully we'll get a bit more of that when he moves on to the new tribal chief, Solo Sikoa.

Written by Daisy Ruth