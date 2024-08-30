WWE Bash In Berlin Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Coming off a pair of shocking betrayals at WWE SummerSlam, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, together known as the Terror Twins, are now seeking revenge against their former allies. At WWE Bash in Berlin, the Terror Twins will have the opportunity to do just that as they face Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, two members of the new Judgment Day, in a mixed-tag team match.

In assessing this upcoming match-up, some Wrestling Inc. staff members believe this heated feud will reach its culmination at WWE's Bad Blood premium live event, specifically with Ripley and Priest going over. As such, some also believe the next logical step would see Morgan and Mysterio defeat the Terror Twins, potentially with the help of their fellow new Judgment Day comrades, and further fuel the proverbial fire heading into Bad Blood.

While this feud does seem likely to extend beyond Bash in Berlin, the majority of Wrestling Inc. staff, 63% to be exact, are leaning toward the outcome of the Terror Twins evening the score at the August 31 premium live event. The reasoning? It's hard to bet against Ripley's in-ring track record.

Overall, Ripley's last set of back-to-back losses stems from a pair of December 2022 live events in which she and Priest (and Finn Balor on the first night) were pitted against members of The OC. Looking back further, though, reveals that Ripley's last pair of consecutive televised losses occurred in April and May 2022, the former of which saw Naomi and Sasha Banks retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Ripley and Morgan on "WWE Raw." This respective loss also served as the catalyst to Ripley's heel turn, and subsequent entry into the Judgment Day.

In addition to Ripley's impressive win-loss ratio, it is probable that the Latino World Order will return a favor to Ripley and Priest at Bash in Berlin, as the latter two saved the LWO from a post-match beatdown from the new Judgment Day on this week's episode of "Raw." With the LWO waiting in the wings, and a burning desire for vengeance, Ripley and Priest have more than enough ammunition to not only fend off the potential interference of their former stablemates, but ultimately defeat Mysterio and Morgan in Germany's capital city.

Written by Ella Jay