WWE Bash In Berlin Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
With WWE Bash in Berlin and "WWE NXT" No Mercy wedged in on the weekend between AEW's All In and All Out, we are right in the middle of an extremely busy end-of-summer run of wrestling events, and Saturday's show in Germany is among the most prominent. Not only is GUNTHER returning home to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton, but Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against his friend Kevin Owens, while Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn seek to retain their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against former champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. In non-title action (or, alternately, extremely personal blood feud action) "The Terror Twins" Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest seek revenge against the traitorous Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, and CM Punk and Drew McIntyre take their longstanding rivalry to the next level in a Strap match.
Here at Wrestling Inc., we pride ourselves on being able to predict the vast majority of PPV/PLE matches. Last Sunday at All In, our collective picks went 8-2, boosting our 2024 record to 93-15-5. We can't always tell you who's going to win ahead of time, but we mostly can. So if you want a sneak peek at what's most likely to go down in Berlin, let's get to the picks!
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (69%)
Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will be returning to Europe this weekend looking the right the wrong from their last trip to the continent, challenging The Unholy Union for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE Bash In Berlin. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn had previously captured the titles from Belair and Cargill at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow back in June, picking up the win by pinning Shayna Baszler in the three-way tag match also involving Zoey Stark, and have since successfully defended the titles twice. However, the one black stain on their record as champions remains the fact they have never defeated the former champions.
The poll put to our Wrestling Inc. team ahead of this weekend backs that to continue being the case, with 69% of the vote believing Belair and Cargill will avenge their loss in Berlin. Earlier this month, the two teams met during "WWE SmackDown" for a would-be title rematch, but Blair Davenport interfered on the behalf of The Unholy Union to cause a DQ finish. But Davenport's addition found itself canceled out during last week's "SmackDown" with Naomi once more teaming with Belair and Cargill to score a measure of absolution. With the momentum on their side, it feels like it's the former champions' match to lose this weekend.
Written by Max Everett
Mixed tag: Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest (63%)
Coming off a pair of shocking betrayals at WWE SummerSlam, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, together known as the Terror Twins, are now seeking revenge against their former allies. At WWE Bash in Berlin, the Terror Twins will have the opportunity to do just that as they face Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, two members of the new Judgment Day, in a mixed-tag team match.
In assessing this upcoming match-up, some Wrestling Inc. staff members believe this heated feud will reach its culmination at WWE's Bad Blood premium live event, specifically with Ripley and Priest going over. As such, some also believe the next logical step would see Morgan and Mysterio defeat the Terror Twins, potentially with the help of their fellow new Judgment Day comrades, and further fuel the proverbial fire heading into Bad Blood.
While this feud does seem likely to extend beyond Bash in Berlin, the majority of Wrestling Inc. staff, 63% to be exact, are leaning toward the outcome of the Terror Twins evening the score at the August 31 premium live event. The reasoning? It's hard to bet against Ripley's in-ring track record.
Overall, Ripley's last set of back-to-back losses stems from a pair of December 2022 live events in which she and Priest (and Finn Balor on the first night) were pitted against members of The OC. Looking back further, though, reveals that Ripley's last pair of consecutive televised losses occurred in April and May 2022, the former of which saw Naomi and Sasha Banks retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Ripley and Morgan on "WWE Raw." This respective loss also served as the catalyst to Ripley's heel turn, and subsequent entry into the Judgment Day.
In addition to Ripley's impressive win-loss ratio, it is probable that the Latino World Order will return a favor to Ripley and Priest at Bash in Berlin, as the latter two saved the LWO from a post-match beatdown from the new Judgment Day on this week's episode of "Raw." With the LWO waiting in the wings, and a burning desire for vengeance, Ripley and Priest have more than enough ammunition to not only fend off the potential interference of their former stablemates, but ultimately defeat Mysterio and Morgan in Germany's capital city.
Written by Ella Jay
Strap match: CM Punk (94%)
One of the most anticipated match-ups for Bash in Berlin will see Drew McIntyre take on CM Punk in a strap match. The two bitter rivals first locked up earlier this month at WWE SummerSlam, where special guest referee Seth Rollins declared McIntyre the winner. Now, Punk will look to get a measure of revenge, and the Wrestling Inc. team is very confident he'll receive it.
The feud between Punk and McIntyre is one of the hottest things WWE has going at the moment, and it doesn't seem poised to end here. While it's certainly possible to have McIntyre win the first two matches while still continuing the rivalry, the more straightforward option would be to have Punk win here, setting up a "rubber match" down the line.
On top of that, a victory on Punk's behalf better suits the flow of this story. While Punk has gotten his fair share of offense in on McIntyre, the Scotland native has had the upper hand through most of the feud. Heading into a prospective third match between the two, Punk and McIntyre should be on level footing, and a win here would help make that a reality.
Plus, keep in mind that despite being signed to the company for 9 months, this will only be Punk's second televised singles match in this WWE run. The veteran should be winning more often than not, and though there is a small possibility of McIntyre pulling out another victory, we feel Punk is the strong favorite.
Written by Nick Miller
Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (94%)
While most of us here at WINC believe the "American Nightmare" is leaving Germany with his Undisputed WWE Championship in tow, there are still one or two of us who believe Kevin Owens pulls out a miraculous victory, possibly via a heel turn into a more pure version of his "Prize Fighter" persona. One or two, but not many, as 94% of us believe Cody Rhodes is winning the match. The few of us who still have our doubts about Rhodes could likely have been influenced on how strangely this match was set up. Despite the Bloodline's Solo Sikoa coming for the gold, and the "Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns returning to "WWE SmackDown" following his WrestleMania 40 loss, Rhodes just politely told Owens he was getting a championship opportunity. In the following weeks, Owens has been slightly teasing a heel turn, with the help of Grayson Waller and a video package, but at this point, many of us believe it's almost too obvious to happen at Bash in Berlin.
We don't believe many titles are changing in Berlin on Saturday, and the majority of us don't believe the Undisputed WWE Championship is going anywhere for Rhodes to start writing a new story. However, many of us believe there will be a heel turn in the works to make the ending of this match much more interesting, depending on where it lands on the card. Owens could turn, or, as some of us believe, it could be Rhodes' friend and former "Legacy" stablemate Randy Orton, if he loses to GUNTHER before Owens and Rhodes have their match. While it's likely GUNTHER and the World Heavyweight Championship is the main event of the show due to Berlin being close to GUNTHER's native Austria, it's something we're keeping in the back of our minds.
Written by Daisy Ruth
World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (100%)
Even though the vast majority of the WINC staff believe people like CM Punk and Cody Rhodes will emerge from Germany victorious, there are still a few stubborn holdouts who think Drew McIntyre or Kevin Owens will pull out the win. Not so for Randy Orton, as every single member of the WINC crew has GUNTHER to retain the World Heavyweight Championship in his home territory.
Considering WWE's tendency to have its stars lose in their home towns, it might be surprising to some fans that 100% of us believe he's winning. But the fact of the matter is that regardless of where the match takes place, it's utterly inconceivable for GUNTHER to lose the championship in his first defense. Beyond the fact that such a thing rarely occurs with any wrestling title, current WWE booker Paul Levesque has made it very clear where he stands on short title reigns. Many of us are excited for this match, and it's good booking after the controversy surrounding GUNTHER's defeat of Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, but let's be clear: There is absolutely no chance of "The Ring General" dropping the gold this weekend.
Written by Miles Schneiderman