AEW All In 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
When the WINC staff last came together to make PLE picks earlier this month, it was for SummerSlam, WWE's second-biggest event of the year. Now, we're getting together again to make PPV picks for All In, which is rapidly beginning to resemble something like AEW's WrestleMania.
Prior to SummerSlam, our picks record had been slipping a bit, but we had an extremely good showing at "the biggest party of the summer." With no incorrect picks and one tie, our collective picks went 6-0-1, bringing us to an overall 2024 record of 83-13-5. And while All In certainly isn't the least predictable card AEW has presented this year, there are so many potential variables involved that it really does feel like anything could happen this year at Wembley Stadium.
That said, based on our almost 85% hit record so far this year, it's safe to say the only things that actually will happen are the things we predict here. Let's get to the picks!
Warning: We used reports from Wednesday's pre-taped episode of "AEW Collision" in Cardiff to make these picks. This article contains spoilers for that episode, which airs on Saturday.
Rumored: Saraya (53%)
Saraya laying out an open challenge at All In hasn't been formally announced, but there's been enough smoke about it at this point that we suspect there might be fire. After all, leaving Saraya off the Wembley card entirely — one year after she won the women's world title there — would seem to be an odd choice, and Saraya seeking a 2024 "Wembley moment" has been the focus of her creative lately, culminating in her failed attempt to dethrone "Timeless" Toni Storm on this week's "AEW Dynamite." The rumored open challenge would be a way of getting Saraya (and a third women's match) onto the card, and if it does happen, we're narrowly coming down on Saraya's side, with the leader of The Outcasts accruing 53% of our votes.
Granted, anyone can answer an open challenge, from the Queen-themed Emi Sakura to the long-absent (and also British) Jamie Hayter, but slightly more than half of us are counting on Saraya actually getting a second consecutive Wembley moment — and possibly her last one, depending on how her AEW contract situation goes from here.
Written by Miles Schneiderman
Zero Hour: Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii (88%)
Kicking off the festivities on August 25 is mixed tag team match that will see CMLL Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale team up with NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii as they attempt to gain a measure of revenge on Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway. The winning team will earn the right to determine the stipulation for Nightingale and Statlander's match at the All Out pay-per-view on September 7, which is likely to be for Nightingale's CMLL Women's World Championship.
Given that this is likely to be a tag team match with a comedic flavor before the two women beat the snot out of each other two weeks later, it's highly likely that this will end up being a fun little match to set the tone for the evening, and you don't really want to get things off on the wrong foot. There are a few things we will obviously want to see from this bout. Keeping Nightingale and Statlander strong enough to make their pending title match feel more evenly matched, Ishii being the stoic figure AEW fans have become familiar with over the summer, and Hathaway to get thrown around the entire stadium like a small child playing with their parents.
While some people would claim that if Nightingale was to retain at All Out, giving Statlander and Hathaway a win at Wembley would make the most sense, Hathaway going up against Ishii is the ultimate definition of a baby sneezing at a nuclear bomb. Moreoever, giving Ishii a big pinfall before he heads back to Japan against Hathaway, who is literally a manager, will tick all the boxes this match needs to tick. And if Nightingale manages to get Ishii to crack a smile at any point in the match, it will be humanity's first step towards world peace.
Written by Sam Palmer
FTW Championship: HOOK (88%)
HOOK is heading into All In with one eye and a big grudge. For the second year in a row, he's headed to Wembley Stadium looking to reclaim his FTW Championship from an entitled, wily opponent, this time in the form of "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho.
Considering last year's show saw HOOK win the title, it is not a stretch to believe that the scion to the FTW Championship legacy could triumph again. Jericho has been adamant that the point of this storyline is about advancing HOOK further with a six-month storyline that has seen him tangle with Jericho, Bryan Keith, Big Bill, and even get advice from Japanese wrestling legend Katsuyori Shibata. The story has been stretched possibly beyond its limits at this point, and Wembley feels like the place to finally put a button on things.
It doesn't help that fans have outright rejected Jericho over the past few months, and any more time tangled in "The Jericho Vortex" could prove lethal to HOOK's momentum. For that reason, an overwhelming majority of the Wrestling Inc. staff think HOOK will once again be triumphant.
Written by Ross Berman
AEW American Championship: Will Ospreay (88%)
Will Ospreay returns to England this weekend looking to right the wrong of losing his AEW International Championship to MJF in just shy of 60 minutes of action. That night in July, like so many times before, "The Devil" used underhanded tactics to get what he now describes as an "easy dub," subsequently rebranding the title to the AEW American Championship. However, the poll put to our Wrestling Inc. team doesn't reflect a belief that things will go quite so easy for the "American Hero" as he crosses the Atlantic. A majority 88% believe Ospreay will make good on his decree of vengeance at Wembley Stadium.
It would be an early end to the current title reign of the previously longest-reigning AEW World Champion, considering he won the title less than 40 days ago and this will be just his third defense. But Ospreay's had a string of success since joining AEW, defeating the likes of Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho while only suffering defeat to the reigning World Champion, Swerve Strickland, and his own All In opponent. Chances are slim for MJF as he heads behind enemy lines, and we expect Ospreay to not only win, but to restore the International Championship to its former glory.
Written by Max Everett
Casino Gauntlet match for future AEW world title shot: Hangman Adam Page (71%)
"Hangman" Adam Page is officially booked for All In after previously revealing in an interview with Paste magazine that he "bought a ticket," booked a hotel room, and planned to be at Wembley Stadium in London. His involvement with the Casino Gauntlet match at the pay-per-view was confirmed Wednesday night on "AEW Dynamite," and if you ask the WINC staff, 71% of us believe Page is walking out of London with a future AEW World Championship shot.
Page refusing to let up in his blood feud with current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is the primary reason most of us see him coming out on top — especially since the title shot in question can supposedly be "cashed in" like the Money in the Bank briefcase, throwing a new wrinkle into the All In main event. Currently, Orange Cassidy is the only other confirmed entrant for the gauntlet match, as he will be the first out to begin the match, which can end at any time via pinfall or submission whether all entrants have made their way into the ring or not, through set time intervals. While the field is likely to be star-studded, Page makes the most sense to most of us — though other wrestlers receiving votes include the missing Jon Moxley, Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, new AEW signee Ricochet, and even retired commentator Nigel McGuinness.
Written by Daisy Ruth
AEW World Trios Championship: The Patriarchy (47%)
One of the most difficult All In bouts to predict a winner for this year is the AEW World Trios Championship ladder match. It's a four-way, featuring champions The Patriarchy, the Bang Bang Gang, the House of Black, and the impromptu team of PAC with the Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. With a narrow margin of victory, the Wrestling Inc. staff has deemed the reigning champions, The Patriarchy, as the most likely team to walk away with the titles in hand.
For the last year, Christian Cage has led The Patriarchy with an iron fist, keeping Killshot and Nick Wayne buried under his thumb. Additionally, Mother Wayne has become a key part of the group's presentation, with Cage even awarding her Killshot's title belt earlier this month. It may wind up being Mother Wayne who is the deciding factor in this battle, as the lack of disqualifications in ladder matches will allow her to get involved whenever she sees fit.
Still, there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding this match, and technically under half of our staff actually believes Cage and his minions will retain. Another possibility includes the return of Julia Hart, who has been dealing with an injury since April and could serve as a counter to Mother Wayne, which is why The House of Black commands 29% of the vote. Additionally, with "Switchblade" Jay White potentially back in action, he and The Gunns could pick up where they left off after their previous trios title reign ended early due to injury, but only 6% of the WINC staff picked the former Bullet Club Gold, as opposed to 18% going with the immediately nicknamed "PACpool Combat Club."
Written by Nick Miller
AEW World Tag Team Championship: Young Bucks (59%)
Last year at Wembley Stadium, FTR defeated The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, while The Acclaimed became the AEW World Trios Championships along with Billy Gunn by beating the House of Black. This year, the WINC staff doesn't expect either team to emerge victorious, as a slim majority (59%) have the Bucks defeating both of them in a three-way tag title match at Wembley.
To the extent that there's a collective reason for the choice, it probably has to do with the fact that there just doesn't seem to be a better option. Both FTR and Then Acclaimed are former tag team champions, so it's not as though either duo has been building up to the moment where they finally win the gold, and there doesn't appear to be a storyline here that would naturally culminate with either babyface team emerging victorious. Multi-team matches like this one often see the champions retain, and we'd expect that maxim to carry over across the pond. Beyond that, having lost the titles last year, this would give Matthew and Nicholas Jackson — two of AEW's founders — a much-deserved win in Wembley Stadium. There just isn't a consensus alternative — even the remainder of the vote is almost evenly split, as 23% of us have FTR walking out with the straps, while 18% are going with The Acclaimed.
Written by Miles Schneiderman
AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (88%)
Britt Baker might be making her case as a "one of one" unique talent in AEW, but the fact of the matter is that she's not Mercedes Mone, and AEW has been "The Mercedes Mone Show" since her debut earlier this year. Mone's upcoming TBS title defense has seemingly been planned since before the champion was signed with the company, as her appearance at Wembley Stadium at last year's All In was widely heralded. It feels like Mone's "Wembley Moment" has been gestating for a long time, and Britt Baker is just an obstacle in Mone's way.
Baker hasn't really been much of a contender. Her promos have become repetitive, and she's only wrestled twice this year. It's hard to find any substance in her run, and unless she wins on Sunday, it feels like her return has sputtered out of the gate. It's for these reasons that an overwhelming majority of the Wrestling Inc. staff (88%) believe that Mone will be able to retain the gold on Sunday. Mone also has the backup of Kamille, who has already been a dominant force since her debut, stacking the odds even more in Mone's favor — unless Baker finds a friend to help against the numbers advantage.
Written by Ross Berman
Coffin Match for the TNT Championship: Jack Perry (77%)
Just over three years ago, Darby Allin made the seventh defense of his first TNT Championship reign against the former "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry during an episode of "AEW Dynamite." Fast forward to today, and it's Perry that holds the title in his first reign, a full circle moment for "The Scapegoat" following last year's FTW World title defeat at All In and fateful backstage scuffle with CM Punk. Much like Allin successfully defended his title the last time this pair met one-on-one, there is a belief that Perry will secure some absolution from before, with 77% of the Wrestling Inc. staff behind him.
Even with The Elite on his side, however, it won't be as easy for Perry to retain our poll reflects. This will be Allin's fifth Coffin Match in AEW, and he will be looking to mark the beginning of his third TNT title reign by preserving his perfect record under the stipulation. It also shouldn't be ignored that Allin has set his opponent alight already this year, as well as winning Blood & Guts for Team AEW by specifically torturing his fellow "pillar." It will likely take blood, sweat, and tears on both sides before a victor is found, but three-quarters of us think Perry maintains hold of his new custom-made title belt.
Written by Max Everett
AEW Women's World Championship: Mariah May (88%)
There is little doubt in most our minds here at WINC that Mariah May is walking out of her hometown with the AEW Women's World Championship, taken from the inevitably bloodied hands of "Timeless" Toni Storm. A whopping 88% of us believe that May is beating down Storm and leaving London with the gold. These two have been locked in what we assume is some kind of love affair and protégée/mentor relationship for months, with May even going full cosplay with the various eras of Storm's career, paying tribute to her. May even almost had to choose between her love of Storm and STARDOM tag team partner Mina Shirakawa when they went head-to-head at Forbidden Door. We finally got the heel turn from May that we all were expecting (and kind of secretly hoping for) when she won the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament and got the opportunity to take on her mentor.
May finally snapped and started showing off what she could really do and how well she works as a heel. In addition to the well-done promos and video vignettes done by both women, the brutal beatdowns with Storm's shoe have been nasty. We fully expect this match at Wembley Stadium to get ugly both physically and possibly even in a psychological manner between these women. Storm versus May has been one of the hottest feuds leading up to All In, so we expect it to get a bit of time, in addition to the blood that is likely to be shed from both women when they don't "watch for the shoe!" and the heel is raked across both their foreheads.
Time is up for "Timeless" Toni Storm if you ask the majority of us here at WINC. It could likely lead in to another spiral for Storm, or something new and even more interesting. There's one thing for sure — most of us expect to see May draped in gold by the end of All In.
Written by Daisy Ruth
AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (82%)
For the last 25 years, Bryan Danielson has been building a name for himself as one of the best professional wrestlers in history, working in dozens of promotions around the world. We already knew that Danielson's full-time wrestling career is winding down, and "The American Dragon" raised the stakes further last month by declaring that if he does not win his All In match against Strickland, he will never wrestle again. With that in mind, the majority of the Wrestling Inc. team believes Danielson will win, with 82% of us coming down on the side of "The American Dragon."
Despite all the talk over the last few weeks leading up to this match, Danielson had previously been very open about his intent to continue wrestling part-time for many years. Unless something major has changed in the last several months, it's hard to envision Danielson willfully retiring. In addition to that, many fans are eager to see Danielson win the AEW World Championship before he takes a step back, and that likely includes Tony Khan himself. There is value in having Danielson's name attached to the legacy of the championship and company as a whole. Additionally, with Strickland having reverted back to some of his heel-ish tendencies in recent weeks, having Danielson win could trigger a longer-term story with Strickland that culminates at this year's AEW WrestleDream, set to take place in Washington, the home state of both men.
Strickland has performed exceptionally as the AEW World Champion, and not everyone seems ready for him to lose the title. However, it's damned hard to root against the career of Bryan Danielson, and our staff is confident he will continue wrestling beyond this Sunday.
Written by Nick Miller