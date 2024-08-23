AEW All In 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

When the WINC staff last came together to make PLE picks earlier this month, it was for SummerSlam, WWE's second-biggest event of the year. Now, we're getting together again to make PPV picks for All In, which is rapidly beginning to resemble something like AEW's WrestleMania.

Prior to SummerSlam, our picks record had been slipping a bit, but we had an extremely good showing at "the biggest party of the summer." With no incorrect picks and one tie, our collective picks went 6-0-1, bringing us to an overall 2024 record of 83-13-5. And while All In certainly isn't the least predictable card AEW has presented this year, there are so many potential variables involved that it really does feel like anything could happen this year at Wembley Stadium.

That said, based on our almost 85% hit record so far this year, it's safe to say the only things that actually will happen are the things we predict here. Let's get to the picks!

Warning: We used reports from Wednesday's pre-taped episode of "AEW Collision" in Cardiff to make these picks. This article contains spoilers for that episode, which airs on Saturday.

