Backstage News On Saraya's AEW Contract Status Ahead Of All In

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya isn't just worried (in storyline) about not yet having a match at All In at Wembley Stadium — she's also currently figuring out her own real-life contract situation ahead of the London pay-per-view. According to Fightful Select, Saraya could be a free agent in a few months. She debuted for AEW in 2022 after what seemed to be mandatory retirement due to a neck injury in December 2017. Saraya had previously left WWE in July 2022 when her contract was not renewed.

Fightful reports the former Paige has a deal with AEW that runs through at least September, with potential option years. The outlet reported the option years "have been up for debate internally," with there apparently being confusion as to which party holds the option rights. Saraya and AEW have been in talks about extending her current deal for another year, and whether that year would come in the form of a new contract or one of the option years being exercised.

It's notable that back in September 2023, Saraya said in an interview that Paul "Triple H" Levesque reached out to her following the expiration of her WWE contract and was apologetic, saying he was unaware her deal was expiring under WWE's previous regime. She also said that he told her, prior to her AEW in-ring debut, that if she wanted to wrestle again, he would give her the opportunity. While Saraya doesn't currently have a match at All in on August 25 in London, Fightful reports she is planned for the show. Saraya will also take on "Timeless" Toni Storm in a women's title match on "AEW Dynamite" in Cardiff, Wales on Wednesday, after airing her grievances about being "skipped over" for opportunities on "AEW Rampage."

