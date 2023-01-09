Saraya Confirms Offer Triple H Made To Her After WWE Release

Saraya is now four months into her tenure with AEW, which includes a win over Dr. Britt Baker DMD at Full Gear, and a month of wild internet speculation regarding her tag team partner for a match this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite", speculation that's continued even after Saraya picked Toni Storm. And yet, as Saraya's revealed in the past, things could've gone far differently for her. In an interview with Metro, Saraya talked about how current WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reached out to her following her WWE contract expiring, and how that almost changed things.

"Man, I do love Hunter, he's so fantastic," Saraya said. "He was like 'Wait what happaned?!' I was like 'I dunno, they haven't renewed my contract.' He was like 'Oh my gosh! Well I didn't know that, so I'm sorry!. He was really fantastic. ... He did give me the opportunity to potentially be a GM again, and gave me the opportunity to be like 'If you ever potentially want to wrestle again, I'll give you that opportunity too.' He was very open about any ideas that I had."

As she weighed the decision, Saraya admitted two factors contributed to her choice; the opportunity to do more outside projects, and the opportunity to work with some of her closest friends. "Do I wanna go back to WWE or do I want to go to AEW?" Saraya said. "Seeing Renee, she's one of my best friends, and Mox as well, and Jericho, they were all calling me."