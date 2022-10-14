Saraya Confirms Talks With Triple H Before Signing With AEW

As Paige, Saraya's WWE run ended earlier this year when the company decided not to renew her contract, just prior to Vince McMahon's exit. She would eventually make the leap to AEW, debuting at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in late September. The following week, she would cut her first AEW promo, claiming that her old boss didn't listen to her. Serving as a guest on "Talk Is Jericho," Saraya made it clear she wasn't talking about Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"Hunter listened to me," Saraya said. "He always did. He was always wonderful." During her conversation with Jericho, she also confirmed that Triple H was in contact with her before she eventually signed with AEW. "Hunter did eventually reach out to me, and he just wanted to talk to me ,because he thought it was my decision to leave," Saraya explained. "I was like, 'No, bro. It was Vince and Johnny.' We got talking, but then I started talking to [AEW]."

Chris Jericho revealed on the podcast that he told Tony Khan to get on the phone with Saraya as soon as possible due to a rumor he heard from Jon Moxley that she had been considering a WWE return. Saraya told Jericho that, after speaking to many prominent names within AEW, her decision was made. "I was thinking about going back there, and then I spoke to you, I spoke to Mark [Henry], I was speaking to Britt [Baker], and then got on the phone with Tony, and he was so excited," Saraya said. "I was just like, 'You know what? Yeah, I think I'm gonna give this a shot.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.