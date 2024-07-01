Toni Storm Defeats Mina Shirakawa, Retains AEW Women's World Title At Forbidden Door

Toni Storm retained her AEW Women's World Championship over STARDOM's Mina Shirakawa at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Mariah May watched on as her former tag team partner and her current mentor locked up, barely moving as the challenger put the champion on the back foot. Shirakawa dominated much of the early going, with Storm relying on reversals to stay in the bout. The champion would also struggle to kick out of a pair of very close near-falls, once more relying on reversals to roll her challenger up for a near fall of her own. She then followed up with a German Suplex and Storm Zero to secure the pinfall in the middle of the ring.

Despite being central to the match and its story, May did little but watch the action in the ring. After Storm retained, May entered the ring and encouraged her mentor to shake Shirakawa's hand, which she did, and then with May and the crowd's encouragement, they also embraced. To round off the segment, May, Shirakawa, and Storm shared a three-way kiss.