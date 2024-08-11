Stokely Hathaway To Wrestle For The First Time In A Year On AEW All In Zero Hour

Stokely Hathaway will be wrestling his first match in more than a year during AEW's largest show of the year. Hathaway joined Kris Statlander in the ring during Saturday night's "AEW Collision" to continue their feud with Willow Nightingale, who was also shown backstage discussing an idea with Tomohiro Ishii. That idea was announced in the form of a challenge to Statlander and Hathaway for the AEW All In Zero Hour, accepted by the former despite the latter clearly attempting to decline.

Hathaway is set to enter the ring at Wembley Stadium just over a year since his last match, when he teamed with Samoa Joe on "ROH on HonorClub." While he generally prefers to remain on the sidelines as a manager, this will be the fourth time he works a match since joining AEW in 2022. He was on the losing team during the Firm Deletion match in May 2023; two months earlier, he was forced to endure a three-minute mauling at the hands of Hook. Statlander, for her part, also holds a future opportunity at Nightingale's CMLL World Women's Championship after winning a Title Eliminator match during the July 31 "AEW Dynamite."

