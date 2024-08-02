WWE SummerSlam 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Aside from WrestleMania, there's only one premium live event that commands the top tier of WWE prestige and pageantry: SummerSlam, which takes place this year in Cleveland, Ohio, and the stadium the Browns call home. While WWE PLEs have maxed out at five matches per card of late, this one has pushed that to seven, with all six main roster singles titles on the line and a months-in-the-making grudge match featuring three of the promotion's most prominent names. In other words, it's by far the biggest party of the summer.

Here at Wrestlinc Inc., a seven-match card couldn't possibly come at a better time, just because we can't go 3-2 again. That's been our collective record for the last two big weekend shows (WWE Money in the Bank and "WWE NXT" Heatwave) and it's by far our worst two-event run so far in 2024, pushing our overall record for the year to 77-13-4, barely clinging to 84%. That's not the worst, but we had gotten accustomed to a certain standard, and these results are unacceptable! As such, we have a lot riding on SummerSlam — and it's not the most predictable card in the world. But we're confident we know how it's all going to go down.

With that, let's get to the picks!