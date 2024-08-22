Toni Storm Retains AEW Women's World Title Days Before All In

AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm retained her title over "The Outcasts" leader, Saraya, on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite." Their match was set up last Friday on "AEW Rampage," when Saraya, on her birthday, demanded a title shot in her home country, to which Storm obliged, but on "Dynamite" from Cardiff, Wales.

The women were evenly matched to start the bout, then got into a screaming match with Storm in the middle of the ring and Saraya on the apron. Harley Cameron got involved when Storm was on the outside of the ring and threw her face-first into the ring barricade, and Saraya hit her with a cannonball to follow up. During a picture-in-picture break, Saraya dominated the champion, attempting to choke her out over the barricade, then ran her into it once again.

When both women were back in the ring, Cameron got up on the apron to distract the referee. She was met with a Lip Lock from Storm, shocking Cameron, and Saraya accidentally hit her friend with an elbow, knocking her off the apron. Storm then kissed Saraya before hitting a Storm Zero for the victory.

After the match, Storm was attacked by former protegee "The Glamor" Mariah May, who she will be facing Sunday at All In at Wembley Stadium in London. May appeared from the crowd and hit her former mentor with the shoe from behind. She cuddled Storm for a moment in the ring, before leaving her lying ahead of their upcoming title bout.