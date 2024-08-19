AEW's Mariah May Opens Up About Performing At Wembley Stadium For All In 2024

AEW All In 2024 is right around the corner and it's shaping up to be a big night for some stars. Mariah May she could leave Wembley Stadium on August 25 as the new AEW Women's World Champion, but she has to overcome her mentor, "Timeless" Toni Storm. However, any love and respect the two women had for each other is long gone, and she can't wait to beat her in front of her fellow Brits.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," May opened up about how much it means to her to be able to wrestle at such a famous venue like Wembley Stadium, given that she is from the city of London. "Going to Wembley Stadium's crazy to me because I remember going as a kid and I never thought I'd perform at Wembley Stadium because we hadn't had wrestling there for so long, until obviously, AEW recently went to Wembley and kind of brought that into a reality, because it wasn't really a realistic dream to have."

May then touched on her opponent for All In, admitting that she always had a plan to dethrone Storm but did have fun being by her side. Once the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament was announced, she knew what she had to do. "It kind of felt like the perfect stage to do this given I'm from the U.K., it's the biggest crowd that we get, and it's the perfect place for Toni Storm to die."

