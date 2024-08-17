AEW Rampage Live Coverage 8/16 - Kip Sabian Faces Nick Wayne, Top Flight Collide With MxM Collection

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on August 16, 2024, coming to you from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia!

After they both came up short to Darby Allin in the Royal Rampage match on the July 26 edition of "Rampage", Kip Sabian and one third of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions Nick Wayne will be going one-on-one with each other. Wayne and his Patriarchy teammates Christian Cage and Killswitch have yet to defend their title since dethroning The Bang Bang Gang on the July 20 episode of "AEW Collision".

MxM Collection emerged victorious over Private Party in their "Rampage" debut two weeks ago. Tonight, Mason Madden and Mansoor look to score another win as they collide with Top Flight. This will be Dante Martin and Darius Martin's first time competing on "Rampage" since they and their ally Action Andretti were defeated by Shane Taylor Promotions.

After securing the number one spot in the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In this past Wednesday on "Dynamite", Orange Cassidy looks to keep his momentum going as he joins forces with his Conglomeration stablemates Tomohiro Ishii and Ring Of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe to take on The Butcher and The Outrunners. It will be interesting to see how The Butcher works with Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum, as this will be the first time ever that they've joined forces with one another as a unit.

Additionally, Saraya has something on her mind to share after defeating Nyla Rose in the main event of last week's edition of "Rampage". Rose herself looks to redeem herself from her loss last week as she returns to competition tonight, as does Kyle Fletcher when he joins forces with his Don Callis Family teammate Rush after he was unable to emerge victorious over MJF in an AEW American Championship Eliminator match.