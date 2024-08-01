Kris Statlander Wins Eliminator On AEW Dynamite, Earns CMLL Women's Title Match

There have been countless Eliminator matches in AEW's history, but it's extremely rare for the challenger to actually win and earn themselves a title match. On Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite," however, Kris Statlander locked up with CMLL World Women's Champion Willow Nightingale, and with her victory — thanks in no small part to Stokley Hathaway — she won the right to challenge for Nightingale's title. As far as Wrestling Inc. is aware, per Cagematch, Statlander is just the fifth winner of an AEW championship eliminator match.

The former friends had an even back-and-forth, and after a criminally close near fall after a 450 Splash, Statlander was at her wit's end. As she sat in the corner, Hathaway covertly delivered a steel equalizer into Statlander's hand. Statlander wrapped her hand with her newly acquired chain, and as Hathaway distracted the referee, Statlander nailed an already exhausted Nightingale with a fist full of steel for the win. The armed assault did not stop there; Hathaway delivered a chair to Statlander, and Statlander began to relentlessly beat the CMLL World Women's Champion. When security came out to separate the two, Statlander leveled them as well.

As of this writing, a date for Statlander and Nightingale's championship match has yet to be announced. Nightingale laid claim onto the CMLL World Women's Championship after coming out victorious in a triple threat match at CMLL Fantastica Mania 2024. Nightingale has defeated Deonna Purazzo in an Eliminator match for the title at AEW Battle of the Belts XI, but has yet to defend the title in her 19-day reign.

