Triple H Addresses Controversial Finish Of WWE King Of The Ring Tournament Final

Saturday's WWE King & Queen of the Ring event, GUNTHER and Randy Orton squared off to determine the new claimant to the throne, and after an all-out war, GUNTHER could only muster victory with a roll-up — and even that had a huge question mark over it in the form of Randy Orton's left shoulder hanging far above the mat as the count was made. After the show was over, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque issued a statement on the matter posted to social media, stating that the referee's decision is final and GUNTHER will remain King of the Ring. But "The Game" also agreed with the notion that a rematch seems to be in order.

"Especially after what I saw tonight, I certainly want to see that again," Levesque said. "Having seen Randy back here, he's pretty banged up, both his knee and his back. I think it's going to be a moment or two before he is ready to step back in the ring with GUNTHER. But when he is, let's go."

Addressing the controversy around tonight's King of the Ring Finals at #WWEKingAndQueen... pic.twitter.com/KRRfig4tsD — Triple H (@TripleH) May 25, 2024

With the win, GUNTHER not only joins an illustrious class of former winners, but has also earns a World Heavyweight Championship shot at SummerSlam in August. Assuming he doesn't have the opportunity to cross brands, he could challenge either Damian Priest of Drew McIntyre for the title — Levesque earlier made Priest vs. McIntyre official for Clash at the Castle 2024, emanating from Glasgow in June. GUNTHER also continues an impressive WWE run with just five televised losses since joining the promotion in January 2019, with only three pinfall defeats and no submissions.

