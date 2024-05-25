Triple H Makes Surprise Announcement, A Title Match For WWE Clash At The Castle

WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque had a few congratulations and announcements to make during WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Appearing backstage for an interview with Kayla Braxton, Levesque congratulated Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and Randy Orton on their respective victories at the event, as well as announcing that Drew McIntyre had been cleared to compete. It was with that announcement that he added the most significant: Drew McIntyre will face Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in his home nation, Scotland, at WWE Clash at the Castle in Glasgow on June 15.

McIntyre was ruled out of action ahead of the opening round of the King of the Ring tournament and subsequently replaced by eventual semi-finalist Jey Uso. It was just another bump in the road for the Scotsman after his obsession with CM Punk cost him the title at WrestleMania 40. Moments after he had captured it from Seth Rollins to open the event, he goaded CM Punk into attacking him and Damian Priest saw fit to cash in Money in the Bank. McIntyre will hope to right that wrong with the crowd behind him at Clash at the Castle. Though, he will have to fare better than he did at the last Clash at the Castle event, in 2022 when he lost to Roman Reigns in an attempt for the Universal title.

