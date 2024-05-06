Drew McIntyre Pulled From King Of The Ring, Spoiler Report Reveals His Replacement

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre had hoped the upcoming King of the Ring tournament would help catapult him back into title contention, after losing the title at WrestleMania 40. Fate has dealt McIntyre a cruel hand and his hopes for regaining the title will have to wait.

According to "WWE Raw" GM Adam Pearce, McIntyre is no longer medically cleared to compete in his first-round match against Finn Balor on tonight's show. While Pearce did not reveal who would be taking McIntyre's place, a report from Fightful Select says that former WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion Jey Uso will replace McIntyre. Uso recently challenged World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest at WWE Backlash in Lyon, France, albeit unsuccessfully. Fightful also says McIntyre has been wrestling with a fractured elbow.

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will conclude at the eponymous Premium Live Event on May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome. As it stands, Uso, Balor, Rey Mysterio, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Ilja Dragunov, Gunther, Sheamus, Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, and Santos Escobar have all been announced for the men's tournament, which will take place over the course of both "Raw" and "SmackDown." The women's tournament will include Iyo Sky, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, Ivy Nile, and others. The last King and Queen of the Ring tournaments were held in 2021, won by Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega respectively.

Tonight's "WWE Raw" will also be the first official new episode of the newly drafted "Raw" and "SmackDown" rosters.