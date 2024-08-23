WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis Announces Women's Tag Team Title Match For Bash In Berlin

WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31 officially has a fifth match, as announced by "WWE SmackDown" general manager Nick Aldis in a social media video posted ahead of Friday night's offering from the blue brand.

Aldis began by welcoming fans and viewers to Washington D.C., the site of Friday's festivities, and said the episode would open with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes guesting on "The Grayson Waller Effect," a confrontation that took shape after an exchange between Rhodes and Waller on X (formerly known as Twitter). Aldis went on to remind fans that the evening's entertainment would also feature a six-woman tag team match, with Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi re-forming their dominant team from WrestleMania 40 against Blair Davenport and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.

"And speaking of the WWE women's tag team championships," Aldis added, "at Bash in Berlin, I have decided that Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre will defend their championships against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair."

Dawn and Fyre won the belts from Cargill and Belair in a huge upset at WWE Clash at the Castle in Scotland back in June. They've successfully defended the titles three times since, most recently on this week's "WWE Raw," when they defeated Damage CTRL and the Pure Fusion Collective in a triple threat tag team match. Their other two defenses were a match on "WWE NXT" against Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend of Meta-Four, and a "SmackDown" match with Cargill and Belair that ended in disqualification when Davenport interfered.