Cody Rhodes Set To Appear On WWE SmackDown Talk Show Following Social Media Exchange

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to put his title on the line against Kevin Owens during the upcoming Bash in Berlin PLE. However, not everyone is happy with the circumstances of the championship match, as some feel it's either an undeserving shot for Owens, or that Rhodes is actually looking down on his opponent. Grayson Waller is one of those critical of the match, as he recently took to social media to slam the champion and his actions. "I can't wait for the day people wake up and realise that Cody Rhodes has always been the bad guy in the 'story'," Waller posted. Rhodes then hit back at Waller, which seemingly heightened tensions. "Interesting take @GraysonWWE, how about we have a chat tomorrow on #SmackDown and I can show you how much of a "bad guy" I can be," he posted.

I can't wait for the day people wake up and realise that Cody Rhodes has always been the bad guy in the 'story' pic.twitter.com/CGGbdlo1lq — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) August 22, 2024

Interesting take @GraysonWWE, how about we have a chat tomorrow on #SmackDown and I can show you how much of a "bad guy" I can be. https://t.co/C6qSXet3lF — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 22, 2024

Waller then fired back at Rhodes, likely caught off guard at the champion's mild threat. "Woah, chill out Codelander. Truth hurts, huh? But I love this idea, let's have a chat tomorrow, and let's do it on the most honest and important talk show in the history of WWE: The Grayson Waller Effect," Waller said. "You can be the first-ever three time guest. You're welcome for the rub, kid. So, let's all find out together who Cody Rhodes really is."

The talk show appearance will more than likely end up with either Waller attacking Rhodes, or Owens and Rhodes getting into it, in order to heighten the tension going into the PLE. Either way, it seems that WWE might be slowly positioning Waller to take a few steps up the match card.