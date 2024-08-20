Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn Win WWE Raw Title Match, Still Women's Tag Team Champions

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre are still WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after successfully defending their gold in triple threat action against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Kairi Sane and Pure Fusion Collective's Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on "WWE Raw." The pair won the titles at Clash at the Castle in their native Scotland and have now held on to them for more than 60 days. It was Dawn who took advantage of Baszler and snuck in to score a victory at the premium live event, winning the championships from Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, and ultimately it was Dawn who did something similar Monday night to keep the belts around the waists of herself and her partner.

Advertisement

SKY and Sane were in control for a good portion of the beginning of the match, with Sane bouncing off the top rope, with SKY's help, to take out Stark and Baszler on the floor. SKY flew through the ropes on the other side of the ring to take out the champions. Coming back from a break, all teams were in their respective corners, as only two women were legal at a time during the match. Damage CNTRL continued to dominate and stopped Fyre from getting to the top rope. SKY and Sane hit a double team move to Fyre with a suplex from the middle rope, but Dawn broke up the pin.

Baszler grabbed Sane by the hair and got her in the Kirifuda Clutch, but Sane was able to counter the move. She went to the top rope, looking for the In-Sane elbow, but Dawn tagged herself in. Dawn hit a backstabbed on Baszler and Fyre hit a swanton from the top rope for the three count to retain their tag team titles. Dawn and Fyre will go on to team with Blair Davenport and take on Belair, Cargill, and Naomi in six-woman tag team action on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday.

Advertisement