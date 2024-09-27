WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 9/27 - WWE Women's Championship Number One Contenders Match, The Bloodline Appears
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 27, 2024, coming to you live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma!
Last week, Bayley and Naomi faced WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton in tag team competition. The former duo ultimately were the ones to emerge victorious, with Bayley and Naomi simultaneously pinning Jax looking to secure the right to challenge her at WWE Bad Blood in Atlanta, Georgia per the stipulation of the match. "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis subsequently informed Bayley and Naomi that they would be facing each other in a Number One Contenders Match, and tonight, such will be coming to fruition.
Ahead of their tag team match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns on October 5, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and the rest of The Bloodline will be appearing on tonight's show. Despite his initial reluctance to be Reigns' tag team partner, the aforementioned Aldis made the match between the four men official two weeks ago on the September 13 episode of "SmackDown".
Speaking of that show, after she defeated Piper Niven that same night, Michin looks to do it once again tonight as the two go head-to-head in a rematch. Michin has had no shortage of issues with Niven's ally Chelsea Green over the course of the past few weeks, with Green sending a message to Michin last week ahead of their scheduled Dumpster Match.
Additionally, Carmelo Hayes and Andrade will be running it back once again tonight as they square off with one another. As of writing, Andrade has won three of their previous bouts while Hayes has emerged victorious in the other two, with the former defeating the latter in their latest bout two weeks ago.
We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Randy Orton makes his way down to the ring.
We Hear From Randy Orton
Orton says it's been a minute since he's been on "SmackDown", but he's missed it and welcomes fans to the show. He says he can count the amount of people he can trust on one hand after being in the wrestling business for so long, and one such name includes Cody Rhodes. He calls Rhodes down to the ring and demands an explanation as to why he's tagging with Roman Reigns at Bad Blood to take on The Bloodline.
Rhodes' music hits and he makes his way out. He asks Oklahoma City and Randy Orton what they want to talk about, then says he knows what Orton wants to discuss. He says he understands why Orton wants an explanation with everything Reigns put him through as "The Tribal Chief" and perhaps he looks foolish for teaming with Reigns, then says he's planning on taking Reigns on his word after he gave it to him. Rhodes says he hopes Orton understands his thinking and understands why he needs to end The Bloodline once and for all, then tells him that he hopes it isn't a problem and offers him his hand. Orton shakes Rhodes' hand and tells him that it's not a problem unless he makes it one.
Kevin Owens' music hits and he makes his way down to the ring. Before he can speak, Solo Sikoa's music hits and he makes his way out with the rest of The Bloodline.
