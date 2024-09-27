WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 9/27 - WWE Women's Championship Number One Contenders Match, The Bloodline Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 27, 2024, coming to you live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma!

Last week, Bayley and Naomi faced WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton in tag team competition. The former duo ultimately were the ones to emerge victorious, with Bayley and Naomi simultaneously pinning Jax looking to secure the right to challenge her at WWE Bad Blood in Atlanta, Georgia per the stipulation of the match. "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis subsequently informed Bayley and Naomi that they would be facing each other in a Number One Contenders Match, and tonight, such will be coming to fruition.

Advertisement

Ahead of their tag team match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns on October 5, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and the rest of The Bloodline will be appearing on tonight's show. Despite his initial reluctance to be Reigns' tag team partner, the aforementioned Aldis made the match between the four men official two weeks ago on the September 13 episode of "SmackDown".

Speaking of that show, after she defeated Piper Niven that same night, Michin looks to do it once again tonight as the two go head-to-head in a rematch. Michin has had no shortage of issues with Niven's ally Chelsea Green over the course of the past few weeks, with Green sending a message to Michin last week ahead of their scheduled Dumpster Match.

Advertisement

Additionally, Carmelo Hayes and Andrade will be running it back once again tonight as they square off with one another. As of writing, Andrade has won three of their previous bouts while Hayes has emerged victorious in the other two, with the former defeating the latter in their latest bout two weeks ago.

We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Randy Orton makes his way down to the ring.