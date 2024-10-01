Why Mark Henry Is Praying Rhea Ripley Wins At WWE Bad Blood 2024

Rhea Ripley retained her WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40 but was forced to vacate her title just a few days later after injuring her right arm in a backstage segment with Liv Morgan. Lynch captured the title in Ripley's absence in a Battle Royal, but at King and Queen of the Ring, Morgan defeated "Big Time Becks" to win her second women's championship.

Since then, Morgan has been focused on stripping Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day away from Ripley, in addition to her title. However, this upcoming Saturday, "Mami" has another opportunity to win back the championship that she never lost at Bad Blood. WWE legend Mark Henry believes that Ripley should come out victorious in the match and he's praying for it to happen.

"If she wins, I'm gonna be happy because that means that the story is not over and Dom and Liv are going to keep on trying to do her dirty and we get more of that saga. So, yeah, I'm actually praying that Rhea wins," he said on "Busted Open Radio."

Saturday's match will be the fifth time Ripley and Morgan will face each other on the main roster, where Ripley will be aiming to win her third WWE women's world title. Their last encounter was this past August at SummerSlam, where Morgan defeated Ripley after receiving help from "Dirty Dom."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.