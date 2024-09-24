Rare Stipulation Added To Rhea Ripley Vs. Liv Morgan Title Match At WWE Bad Blood

WWE is pulling out a rare stipulation for Liv Morgan's Women's World Championship defense against Rhea Ripley at Bad Blood on October 5. The match will see Morgan's boyfriend and Ripley's ex-flame, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, locked in a shark cage suspended above the ring. Ripley made the announcement on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" when she interrupted Morgan and Mysterio's "victory lap" segment to open the show, following a beatdown by the Judgment Day on Ripley and "Terror Twin" Damian Priest last week. After crashing their segment, Ripley informed Morgan that not only is she fully cleared for their title match in less than two weeks, but "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce made the shark cage stipulation official. Ripley hit Morgan with a headbutt to solidify her point, and sauntered to the back.

The last shark cage match of note in WWE occurred back in the summer of 2017. Enzo Amore was suspended in a cage above the ring when his former tag team partner Big Cass took on Big Show at SummerSlam. During the match, Amore was able to sneak through the bars of the cage and enter the fracas.

The shark cage match is one of five matches currently announced for Bad Blood. The premium live event hailing from Atlanta, Georgia will also see Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes team with Roman Reigns to take on the Bloodline. WWE Women's Nia Jax will take on either Naomi or Bayley, and Damian Priest will face Finn Balor. Finally, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk will go face-to-face in a Hell in a Cell match on the 27th anniversary of the stipulation.

