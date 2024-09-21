Bayley & Naomi Both Pin Nia Jax On WWE SmackDown, Bad Blood Challenger Still Unknown

With WWE Bad Blood just a few weeks away, WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax needed an opponent, which is why she and Tiffany Stratton took on Bayley and Naomi on "WWE SmackDown," with the babyface team potentially earning a title shot for whichever of them got the pin, if they won. Should Jax and Stratton win, the person who got pinned had to leave "SmackDown." Now that the match has taken place, however, Jax still doesn't have an opponent, as Bayley and Naomi pinned her at the same time.

Throughout the match — which "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis had announced as a tornado tag match earlier in the day — Bayley and Naomi worked together to take out Jax. Bayley had Jax pinned at one point, but Naomi broke it up. While they were arguing, Naomi shoved Bayley out of Jax's way and paid for it; Stratton then accidentally broke up Jax pinning Naomi. There was some confusion over the finish, but the match was ruled as Bayley and Naomi getting the simultaneous pin, as Naomi had Jax rolled up with Bayley's arm across Jax's shoulders. Instead of making the match at Bad a triple threat, however, Aldis booked a No. 1 contender's match between Bayley and Naomi next week, a match that will — presumably — finally determine Jax's next challenger.

