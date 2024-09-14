Nia Jax To Defend WWE Women's Title At Bad Blood, Opponent Could Be Decided Next Week

While Michin might be in the rear view mirror following their Street Fight on the August 30 episode of "SmackDown," Nia Jax must now focus on the road to Atlanta. During Friday's season premiere of "WWE SmackDown" on USA Network, Jax offered an interesting proposition to Bayley and Naomi: whoever scores the pinfall or submission victory during a tag team match against Jax and Strattonwill earn the opportunity to compete for the WWE Women's Championship at Bad Blood. Should Bayley or Naomi take the pinfall or submission loss, Jax declared, they would be removed from "SmackDown" indefinitely.

Jax took to the microphone to mark the halfway point of "SmackDown," and revealed that she would be defending the WWE Women's Universal Championship at Bad Blood, as requested by Nick Aldis. Bayley came to interrupt Jax's self-aggrandizing promo, and demanded a title rematch. This comment summoned Stratton and her ire, and Bayley quickly found herself cornered by the team of Jax and Stratton. Naomi appeared to support her friend, but mentioned a desire to reclaim singles gold in WWE once again.

The recent Queen of the Ring made her decree: Naomi and Bayley will face Jax and Stratton on the upcoming September 20 episode of "SmackDown." If the team of Bayley and Naomi win, Jax promised, the person who makes the pinfall or submission victory will face Jax for her title at Bad Blood. If Jax and Stratton win, whoever receives the pinfall or submission loss will be banished from the blue brand "permanently." Bayley and Naomi accepted the terms of Jax's challenge.

As of writing, Jax has been the WWE Women's Champion for 41 days. She dethroned Bayley for the title at SummerSlam 2024. Naomi has not held singles title gold in WWE since 2017, when she claimed the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 33.