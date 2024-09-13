WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 9/13 - Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match, Carmelo Hayes Faces Andrade

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 13, 2024, coming to you live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington with a commercial free first 30 minutes of the show!

Solo Sikoa will be going head-to-head with longtime rival Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes once again, but unlike the last time they met for the title at WWE SummerSlam in a Bloodline Rules match, this time it will be in a Steel Cage. The issues between Rhodes and The Bloodline have been well documented over the course of the last few months, with the two parties coming face-to-face in several verbal and physical altercations.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory will be returning to tag team competition tonight as they square off with Kevin Owens and a partner whose identity has yet to be revealed. Waller, Theory, and Owens have become no strangers to each other over the past few weeks, colliding with one another last week in a Triple Threat Match, with "The Prizefighter" ultimately being the one to score the win.

Carmelo Hayes and Andrade have previously met one another in the ring on "SmackDown" on four separate occasions dating back to July 19, with the latter emerging victorious in their first two matches and the former winning their two latest matches. Tonight, the two men will square off with one another once again as they look to break the tie.