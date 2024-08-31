Nia Jax Retains WWE Women's Title (With Some Help) In Chaotic SmackDown Match

On Friday's Berlin-based episode of "SmackDown," Jax and Michin locked up in the main event for a deadly Street Fight, with the WWE Women's Championship on the line. The match was gritty, weapons-heavy, and unhinged, but after a faked-out cash-in by Tiffany Stratton and a returning Bayley, Jax managed to retain her title to continue her 27-day-long reign as the WWE Women's Champion.

The champion initially seemed hesitant to utilize weapons, but Michin, who was noted by commentary to be an "expert" in street fights, wasted no time in taking full advantage of the match stipulation. The championship contest devolved into pure chaos, and after Michin sent Jax through a table, it seemed that a win for the challenger was on the horizon. Any chances of a title change, however, evaporated when the Uber Arena lit up pink, and Stratton raced down the ramp with her custom-made Money in the Bank suitcase in hand.

Stratton pummeled Michin with the Money in the Bank briefcase, and briefly considered cashing in her contract on a downed Jax. Jax caught her, and no cash-in happened. Stratton attempted to land a Prettiest Moonsault Ever onto Michin to assist Jax but was stopped by a returning Bayley. As Bayley chased Stratton out of the arena, Jax covered Michin's body with a trash can and sent an Annihilator through Michin's covered body for the win.

This is Jax's first title defense since her upset victory at Summerslam, where she bested Bayley in decisive fashion. There are no plans to feature the WWE Women's World Championship on the Bash in Berlin card. Bayley had been absent from WWE programming since her loss at SummerSlam, and while Bayley did reappear to fend off Stratton, the former champion notably did not interact with Jax.