WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis Announces Change To 'High-Stakes' Match

A major match on "WWE SmackDown" Friday night got a little spicier with an announcement on social media from General Manager Nick Aldis. Bayley and Naomi are set to take on WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax and Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton in a tag team match when "SmackDown" goes live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California — but the match will now be a tornado tag.

In a new message from Aldis issued on social media, the general manager said he "got to thinking," and realized that things were "a little unfair." He asked what would stop either Bayley or Naomi from refusing to tag in the other to get the shot at Jax's WWE Women's Championship. Aldis said given everything, he decided that the match is now a tornado tag match, meaning there are no tags and anything goes. The original stipulation for the "high-stakes" match put forth last week — if Naomi and Bayley win, the woman who gets the pinfall gets a shot at the championship, but if either woman is pinned or submitted, they will leave "SmackDown" forever — is still in effect.

Also announced for "SmackDown" on Friday, LA Knight will defend his United States Championship against Andrade. According to its website, WWE will also air an "intense exchange" between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, after they met up at Reigns' alma mater, Georgia Tech, on Thursday.