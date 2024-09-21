Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes Have Tense SmackDown Meeting On Georgia Tech Football Field

There are nearly two weeks left before Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are slated to take Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at Bad Blood, but tensions are already incredibly high. Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" illustrated the complicated relationship between the "Original Tribal Chief" and "The American Nightmare" with a segment filmed from Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd stadium, where both champion and ex-champion have roots.

Reigns and Rhodes opened the segment by discussing their history with the stadium. Reigns recalled his time with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team, while Rhodes spoke extensively about his family's roots in the Georgia wrestling scene.

"Multiple generations of my family have bled for this city, and in this city," Rhodes said. "This is your field, but this is my home."

Reigns quickly shifted their conversation towards their upcoming match against Sikoa's new Bloodline at Bad Blood. Reigns singled out Rhodes as having "everything" to lose, whereas all involved Bloodline members — old and new — had "nothing" to lose.

"For the first time in a long time, there's no weight on my neck. It's on yours," Reigns reminded Rhodes.

Their segment came to a climax when Rhodes asked Reigns to guarantee him "his word," or a promise from Reigns that their current tensions would dissolve their tag team unit come Bad Blood. Reigns reluctantly agreed, but made it quite clear that he was not finished with Rhodes. Reigns expressed a desire to reclaim the WWE Universal Championship, to which Rhodes reminded him that the title "[is] not [Reigns'] to take."

"You're in my way, man," Reigns finished. "You're in my way in life."

Reigns and Rhodes became an unlikely tag team unit when the match became official on the September 13 episode of "SmackDown." Despite Rhodes' wishes to move past the Bloodline, it seems that after Sikoa and Fatu are handled, he will have to contend with a vengeful "Original Tribal Chief."