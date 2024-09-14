Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns Vs. Bloodline Set For WWE Bad Blood After SmackDown Showdown

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will team alongside former champion Roman Reigns to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at Bad Blood. Reigns returned for the premiere of "WWE SmackDown" on the USA and helped Rhodes after he defeated Sikoa in a cage match, and was beaten down by Sikoa, Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

Earlier in the night, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis announced that Rhodes and Reigns would be taking on Sikoa and Fatu at the premium live event, granted that Rhodes and Reigns both agreed. Rhodes approached Aldis and said he is "done with the Bloodline," and as far as he was concerned, they were Reigns' problem. He said he had no intentions of signing the contract. Reigns wanted to address the situation in the ring. Aldis began talking, and Reigns reached for the microphone. He said that some things may change, but he hasn't. He said he was dealing with family business, and he didn't need a partner, especially not Rhodes.

"Let's just get this one thing straight, whether I have my family's ulafala or not, I am the tribal chief," Reigns said. "You see, I'm not just the original tribal chief, I am the only tribal chief, and don't ever get it confused. This is my ring. This is my show. This is my WWE."

Rhodes' music hit, and he came down the ramp to address Reigns. He said it hasn't been Reigns' WWE since WrestleMania, before dropping the mic. Reigns also dropped his mic, before Sikoa's music hit, and he walked out with Fatu. Tonga and Loa attacked Rhodes and Reigns from behind, and got a chokeslam and Cody Cutter for their troubles. Reigns reached for the contract and signed it, before Rhodes signed as well, making their tag team match at Bad Blood official.