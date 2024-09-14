Cody Rhodes Retains WWE Title, Aligns With Roman Reigns In Thunderous SmackDown Opener

Cody Rhodes retained his Undisputed WWE Championship in a steel cage against Solo Sikoa to open the season premiere of "WWE SmackDown" on USA, and Roman Reigns returned to beat down the Bloodline after they attacked the champion. Rhodes and Sikoa fought a hard battle, with both men sending each other into the cage walls, splitting Rhodes open. Both tried to escape from the cage, attempting to go over it, as well as escape through the door. At one point, Sikoa hit what appeared to be an unintentional Brainbuster after both men scaled the walls of the cage, with Rhodes landing on the back of his head.

After taking multiple signature moves including Spinning Solos and Cody Cutters, Sikoa had Rhodes down in the corner closest to the door. Rhodes attempted to escape before Sikoa noticed and pulled him back into the ring. Rhodes had Sikoa downed and went to the top of the cage, seemingly to escape, but hit a lateral press to a standing Sikoa instead. When both men were back on their feet, Sikoa looked for a Samoan Spike, which Rhodes countered, and hit a Cross Rhodes for the victory.

The Bloodline then scaled the cage and began to help Sikoa beat him down. Sikoa ordered Fatu to the top, but Reigns' music hit and he sauntered down to the ring. Reigns went after Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga, but Sikoa hit him from behind. Reigns hit a Super Man punch as Sikoa looked for the Samoan Spike, and Fatu got Sikoa through the cage door before Reigns could do more damage. Tonga and Loa recovered to beat up Reigns, but Rhodes got back on his feet and took out Loa as Reigns speared Tonga. Rhodes and Reigns stared each other down, as Fatu put the ulafala back on Sikoa on the outside to end the segment.

