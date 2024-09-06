AEW All Out 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

In what has become a literal blood feud following a bottle to the dome for Daniel Garcia on the All Out go-home episode of "AEW Dynamite," Garcia looks to exact revenge on MJF, not just for the bottle-smashing, but for the former AEW World Champion attacking Garcia after his unsuccessful challenge for Will Ospreay's International Championship. Unfortunately for Garcia, most of our punditry panel sees things going the other way, with MJF garnering 67% of votes.

MJF certainly could lose this match and incur minimal damage in his current run, given his status as a bona fide made man in the company, but Garcia's contract status is still reportedly up in the air, which may have factored into our consensus thinking. Or maybe we just thought he won't be able to do that little hip-thrusting dance deal well enough to combat MJF's arsenal of offense. Or maybe we just see MJF being hoisted right back into the main event picture before too long. No matter the reason, our collective faith is largely behind "The Salt of the Earth," who certainly didn't appreciate Garcia's return at All In helping Ospreay regain the International title.

Garcia fans out there can take solace in the fact that not only do we not all agree on this outcome, but neither does Jeff Jarrett, who said on his "My World" podcast that Garcia is "at a crossroads" in his career and is due for an upset. Regardless of the outcome, it's a good sign for Garcia, if in fact he has re-signed with AEW or soon will, that he's intertwined with one of the biggest heels in the company. No matter what the future holds, that certainly won't bode poorly for Garcia, and MJF will go on to shine in whatever he has coming up next.

Written by Jon Jordan