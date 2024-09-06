AEW All Out 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
We're coming off an action-packed weekend with back-to-back WWE PLEs, and six days later, nothing whatsover is slowing down, as we're suddenly on the cusp of AEW All Out 2024! Surprisingly, there are only eight matches booked for a PPV happening Saturday night, but it's AEW, so Tony Khan will doubtlessly add at least five more between now and bell time. That said, we can only pick the matches that have been announced (mostly), and picking the matches is exactly what we're here to do for the third time in the span of a week. After sweeping WWE Bash in Berlin, we went a comparatively paltry 4-2 for "WWE NXT" No Mercy, bringing our overall 2024 record to 102-17-5. Respectable, but far from perfect; we're gunning for a comeback on Saturday in Chicago.
There are two kinds of matches taking place at All In: championship matches and bitter, bloodthirsty grudge matches. The latest chapter in the saga of "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland will reportedly main event the show, after MJF has battled Daniel Garcia and Willow Nightingale has attempted to end her war against Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway. Meanwhile, five titles are on the line, four of them singles belts, including Bryan Danielson's first defense of the AEW World Championship against Jack Perry. How does the WINC staff think those matches will go? Let's get to the picks!
Chicago Street Fight: Willow Nightingale (89%)
Former friends Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander have been battling it out for many months now — enough time for AEW to put together a four-and-a-half-hour compilation of the rivalry. All signs point towards Saturday's Street Fight serving as the conclusion to their feud, and the Wrestling Inc. team is confident that Nightingale will emerge victorious.
There are many reasons contributing to our belief that Nightingale will win, including the fact that she's currently scheduled to defend the CMLL World Women's Championship later this month. That title will not be on the line at All Out, and it's unlikely CMLL will want Nightingale defending the championship coming off a loss, giving her a distinct edge this weekend. On top of that, with Mariah May having just captured the AEW Women's World Championship, the company needs to start building up some strong babyface challengers. Who better than Nightingale? She's challenged for both the AEW and ROH Women's World Championships in the past, and a feud between Nightingale and May would be a strong addition to one of the company's upcoming pay-per-views.
Lastly, and mostly importantly, Nightingale should be the one who wins this feud. Building up antagonists is all well and good, but deep down, audiences want to see the villain get their comeuppance in the end. Statlander betrayed her close friend, and we believe the story will end with Nightingale getting some well-deserved payback.
Written by Nick Miller
MJF vs. Daniel Garcia: MJF (67%)
In what has become a literal blood feud following a bottle to the dome for Daniel Garcia on the All Out go-home episode of "AEW Dynamite," Garcia looks to exact revenge on MJF, not just for the bottle-smashing, but for the former AEW World Champion attacking Garcia after his unsuccessful challenge for Will Ospreay's International Championship. Unfortunately for Garcia, most of our punditry panel sees things going the other way, with MJF garnering 67% of votes.
MJF certainly could lose this match and incur minimal damage in his current run, given his status as a bona fide made man in the company, but Garcia's contract status is still reportedly up in the air, which may have factored into our consensus thinking. Or maybe we just thought he won't be able to do that little hip-thrusting dance deal well enough to combat MJF's arsenal of offense. Or maybe we just see MJF being hoisted right back into the main event picture before too long. No matter the reason, our collective faith is largely behind "The Salt of the Earth," who certainly didn't appreciate Garcia's return at All In helping Ospreay regain the International title.
Garcia fans out there can take solace in the fact that not only do we not all agree on this outcome, but neither does Jeff Jarrett, who said on his "My World" podcast that Garcia is "at a crossroads" in his career and is due for an upset. Regardless of the outcome, it's a good sign for Garcia, if in fact he has re-signed with AEW or soon will, that he's intertwined with one of the biggest heels in the company. No matter what the future holds, that certainly won't bode poorly for Garcia, and MJF will go on to shine in whatever he has coming up next.
Written by Jon Jordan
AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (89%)
Kazuchika Okada will be making the fifth defense of his AEW Continental Championship reign at All Out on Saturday, with "The Rainmaker" scheduled to face three other challengers in a four-way. Those challengers will be determined on Friday's "AEW Collision," with Bryan Keith facing Orange Cassidy, The Beast Mortos taking on Konosuke Takeshita, and Mark Briscoe going up against Lance Archer. The field is coming together rather late to the event and it doesn't necessarily feel like this match will be the end of Okada's run less than a month away from reaching 200 days, and that was reflected in the poll put to the Wrestling Inc. staff. A majority 89% have backed Okada to continue his run irrespective of the potential field of opponents, but that does also indicate at least a minority who may feel the winds of change.
During this week's "AEW Dynamite," Okada made his latest title defense against Kyle Fletcher, winning the bout with underhanded tactics before Takeshita emerged to save his Don Callis Family relative. There does appear to be a simmering feud between the pair of Japanese Strong Style students, but there are other forces at play this weekend. Keith is currently serving as a branch of the "Learning Tree" led by Chris Jericho, and the pair shared an interaction with "Freshly Squeezed" Cassidy this week, indicating a potential return to the previous Jericho-Cassidy feud. In any case, the prevailing belief is that Okada will be returning from Chicago with his Continental Championship. And it's worth mentioning that there is still unfinished business between "The Rainmaker" and his previous title challenger, Claudio Castagnoli, with whom he wrestled to a 20-minute time limit draw in August. Castagnoli will not be wrestling Okada this weekend, so it could be that this weekend will be a stepping stone opening up the opportunity for them to renew their acquaintance.
Written by Max Everett
AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (94%)
Credit to the minority of the Wrestling Inc. staff, as The Young Bucks losing their AEW World Tag Team Titles in a thrown-together match against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta would be the most interesting option, but it just doesn't feel in the cards for Saturday night. Instead, the match appears to be more of a quasi-TV match on PPV time.
A whopping 94% of the staff believe the Young Bucks will once again escape from All Out with their borderline-inactive title reign intact. It simply doesn't feel like the Bucks are in any danger, especially with the truncated build to this match. Likely a delivery system for whatever is happening between Jon Moxley, The Elite, and The BCC, the match feels like a second thought. It's possible Claudio and Yuta can gel into the kind of tag team that can defeat The Bucks, but not in the brief window they have before All Out.
Written by Ross Berman
AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (89%)
Mercedes Mone is set to defend her TBS Championship against Hikaru Shida, and even though "The Brickhouse" Kamille is banned from ringside to protect "The CEO," the majority of us still believe it's Mone that's walking out of the "Windy City" with the championship still around her waist. A total of 88% of us here at WINC believe Mone is retaining the title at All Out, though some of us voted in favor of Shida because she's just so popular amongst some of our writers.
Shida fought valiantly during Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," defeating Serena Deeb, Queen Aminata, and former AEW Women's Champions Thunder Rosa in a fatal four-way to move on to challenge Mone. On "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, Shida interrupted Mone and Kamille in the ring by appearing on the tron. She brought AEW Interim EVP Christopher Daniels into the shot to let Mone know that her enforcer wouldn't be allowed ringside for the title bout.
Though Shida is a former AEW Women's Champion herself, Mone is fresh off her own big victory (though the match wasn't well received by fans, admittedly) against Dr. Britt Baker, DMD at All In at Wembley Stadium. We think that Mone is still riding the high of her victory, despite all that's being said about the match, at her first All In, and there's no way Shida is toppling her in Chicago, if you asked 88% of us, at least. Daniels also only banned Kamille from ringside, leaving the opportunity for someone else to join or debut in Mone's faction and help lead "The CEO" to victory.
Written by Daisy Ruth
AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (100%)
In a match that probably would have been perfect for All In London considering the two men involved are from Essex and Newcastle respectively, Will Ospreay will look to make his first defense of the AEW International Championship since beating MJF at Wembley Stadium for the belt, against PAC.
When Ospreay signed with AEW in November 2023, PAC was one of the matches fans universally wanted to see. Not just because they are both English (although that probably did sway a few people), but because they are two of the most athletically gifted men in the entire industry who have both changed the way people view high-flyers in their own way. On top of those reasons, Ospreay and PAC have only ever had one singles match together, a match that took place all the way back in 2019 at a RevPro event which ended in a 30 minute time limit draw.
Since that match, both men have crossed paths a few times in AEW, but their current trajectories have got the Wrestling Inc. staff thinking as one heading into All Out. While PAC is one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions with the Blackpool Combat Club and has slotted back into weekly programming fairly seamlessly after lengthy spells out with injury, he's not beating Ospreay. The Aerial Assassin has literally just won his belt back and is one of AEW's golden gooses right now, there simply isn't a timeline in existence that has PAC walking out of Chicago as the AEW International Champion.
The title itself has bounced around a fair bit already this year, and if AEW are serious about elevating the International Championship, giving someone like Ospreay a lengthy run with it will work wonders. The only thing more certain than our staff universally believing Ospreay will win is that this bout will easily be in contention for match of the night.
Written by Sam Palmer
AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (100%)
While the majority of AEW All Out predictions yielded split results, Wrestling Inc. staff stand united in the belief that Bryan Danielson will retain his AEW World Championship at All Out. Danielson, of course, will be defending his title against another champion in the company — that being TNT Champion Jack Perry.
Perry and Danielson have shared a ring on two previous occasions, the first of which saw the pair compete alongside each other in eight-tag team competition on an October 2021 episode of "AEW Dynamite." The second also involved eight competitors, only this time, Perry and Danielson were on opposite sides and the stipulation was elevated to Anarchy in the Arena. In this scenario, Perry also held the distinction of pinning Danielson to claim the win for his team, The Elite.
Heading into All Out, it is clear that The Elite, particularly The Young Bucks, will stop at nothing to ensure that Perry walks out of the pay-per-view with the AEW World Championship in his possession. Danielson too will have some back-up in the form of his Blackpool Combat Club comrades Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. This, in theory, evens out the playing field for the AEW World Championship match. In looking beyond All Out, though, Wrestling Inc. staff recognize the significance of AEW's next pay-per-view, WrestleDream, especially in relation to Danielson.
Like last year, AEW WrestleDream will emanate from the state of Washington. In doing this, AEW has laid out a homecoming opportunity for several of its talents, such as Swerve Strickland, Nick Wayne, Darby Allin, and Danielson, who hails from the city of Aberdeen. Last year, Danielson marched into WrestleDream for a battle against Zack Sabre Jr.; this year, he can march in with the AEW World Championship strapped around his waist.
Aside from WrestleDream being on the horizon, it is worth noting that Danielson's world title has only just begun. Moreover, this reign has major implications if and when it ends, as Danielson will transition from full-time to part-time competition. So why not create some lasting memories, beyond one title defense?
Written by Ella Jay
Lights Out Steel Cage Match: Hangman Adam Page (56%)
"Hangman" Adam Page has yet to beat Swerve Strickland. It's a fact that has driven him to do heinous things, including burning down Swerve's house.
This is why a slight majority have given the edge to Page heading into AEW All Out, granted the unsanctioned nature of the steel cage match will mean that any victory over Swerve will be in a bragging-rights-only capacity, as the result will likely not be recognized by AEW officially. From a dramatic standpoint, Page certainly feels due, and Swerve is currently at his weakest, his armor chipped from losing the AEW world title mere weeks ago at All In.
Maybe Page is just cursed, maybe Swerve Strickland has gotten so far into Page's head that Page will never be able to beat the former AEW Champion, but 56% of the Wrestling Inc. staff think that Page's moment is coming in Hoffman Estates, Illinois's NOW Arena.
Written by Ross Berman