Backstage Details On AEW Dynamite Angle Involving Hangman Page Burning Down A House

It's not often that arson is the biggest talking point in wrestling, but coming out of the September 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite," the visual of Hangman Page sitting casually in front of Swerve Strickland's childhood home as it burned to the ground has been seared into the minds of fans around the world. The angle has garnered significant praise on social media, but many fans still had questions, and a new report from Fightful Select contains some answers.

Fightful was able to confirm that the house that got set on fire was, in fact, the same house that had been shown earlier in the episode when Strickland talked about his childhood. The angle had been planned for months and was reportedly part of the reason AEW had Strickland sign his new contract on camera at All In, despite the fact that it was actually finalized shortly after that event; the logic of the storyline dictated that Strickland sign a big new deal before buying back the house of his youth. To execute the fire properly, professional supervision was on hand to accompany the very small crew who put the whole thing together.

Everyone in AEW was reportedly very happy with how the segment played out. Fightful spoke to some AEW stars who didn't know that the house would be used in the angle, to the point that they congratulated Strickland on purchasing his childhood home — and one of whom reported that Strickland had thanked them in response rather than tell them about the storyline. Fightful were also told that AEW has a storyline reason in mind for why Page will main eventing All Out instead of doing time behind bars.

