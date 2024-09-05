Jeff Jarrett Expects An Upset In This AEW Feud

Among the matches announced for Saturday's AEW All Out pay-per-view is MJF vs. Daniel Garcia, marking the second-ever singles match-up between the two wrestlers. Garcia and Maxwell Jacob Friedman have been bumping heads for several months now, with Garcia playing a key role in the MJF-Will Ospreay feud that dominated much of the summer. The animosity has continued to build on "AEW Dynamite" over the last two weeks, leading to their match at All Out.

Speaking on his podcast "My World," AEW star and backstage official Jeff Jarrett shared some of his thoughts on the match, including who he thinks will win. While MJF always keeps a few tricks up his sleeve, Jarrett doesn't believe it will be enough this Saturday.

"Garcia's due for an upset," Jarrett said. "I think it's that simple. ... As young as MJF is, but he's got a hell of a statistical run, with dates and wins and everything that goes with that. Garcia is a young gun climbing that mountain. I think he's at a crossroads."