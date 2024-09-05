Jeff Jarrett Expects An Upset In This AEW Feud
Among the matches announced for Saturday's AEW All Out pay-per-view is MJF vs. Daniel Garcia, marking the second-ever singles match-up between the two wrestlers. Garcia and Maxwell Jacob Friedman have been bumping heads for several months now, with Garcia playing a key role in the MJF-Will Ospreay feud that dominated much of the summer. The animosity has continued to build on "AEW Dynamite" over the last two weeks, leading to their match at All Out.
Speaking on his podcast "My World," AEW star and backstage official Jeff Jarrett shared some of his thoughts on the match, including who he thinks will win. While MJF always keeps a few tricks up his sleeve, Jarrett doesn't believe it will be enough this Saturday.
"Garcia's due for an upset," Jarrett said. "I think it's that simple. ... As young as MJF is, but he's got a hell of a statistical run, with dates and wins and everything that goes with that. Garcia is a young gun climbing that mountain. I think he's at a crossroads."
A Turning Point In Daniel Garcia's Career?
Garcia impressed audiences last year in the first AEW Continental Classic, but the wrestler failed to walk away from the tournament with many points. Since then, apart from a loss against Christian Cage and a draw against Adam Copeland, Garcia has largely been picking up victory after victory.
Along with offering his prediction for the match, Jarrett shared his belief that the future of Garcia's career hinges on whether or not he can defeat MJF at All Out. If Garcia can pull off the victory, the veteran wrestler believes even bigger things are in store for the young star.
The last time MJF and Garcia wrestled was on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" in November of last year. Friedman successfully defended the AEW World Championship against Garcia, with the bout lasting roughly 10 minutes. This Saturday, the former champion will look to pull it off again while Garcia seeks to stake his claim in AEW, with speculation going around that he has signed a contract extension to stay with the company.
