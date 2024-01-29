AEW's Daniel Garcia Looks Back On His Role In The Continental Classic

AEW star Daniel Garcia has explained the significance of the Continental Classic tournament to his AEW career.

Garcia was one of the 12 men to compete in the inaugural Continental Classic tournament, a round-robin style competition that AEW fans had been asking for was a huge success amongst fans, critics, and the wrestlers themselves. Even though he finished his campaign at the bottom of the Blue League, Garcia told Adrien Hernandez that the tournament meant a lot to him.

"It was great. I feel like AEW was in a transition period over the past couple of months," Garcia said. "It resembled my character arc. AEW's arc was resembling my character arc for the past year. Everyone knows my story, I was transitioning from a pro wrestler and then I became a sports entertainer, and then I was stuck in limbo between being a sports entertainer and a pro wrestler and finding my way. I feel like that was the past six month for AEW."

Garcia admitted that he felt like AEW went away from the sports-based product that made it so popular in its early days and that the Continental Classic tournament brought the company back to its roots.

"It was bare bones, 'these people are competing for this.' Super easy to follow, super easy story, and I think it was the exciting shot in the arm that we needed and I was glad to be a part of it."

Garcia was more than happy to point out that the backstage promos that the participants did after their matches came directly after he started cutting promos following losses to MJF, Andrade El Idolo, and Miro.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.