AEW Continental Classic Finals Set

The AEW Continental Classic is nearing its thrilling conclusion and fans are now one match away from the crowning of the first AEW Triple Crown Champion.

Jon Moxley won the Continental Classic's Gold League on Wednesday, defeating Jay White and Swerve Strickland after pinning White with a Death Rider. Moxley's perennial friend and rival Eddie Kingston won the Classic's Blue League, defeating Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club compatriot Bryan Danielson in a blistering contest, pinning the former WWE Champion with a Toshiaki Kawada-style Powerbomb.

After Kingston's match with Danielson, he and Moxley exchanged words, where Kingston said that Moxley was a fool for inspiring Kingston to not quit wrestling, as he will be making a spectacle of drawing-and-quartering Moxley on Saturday at AEW Worlds End. The winner of the match will win the ROH World Championship, the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship, and the newly-christened AEW Continental Championship, all three forming the AEW Triple Crown.

The last time Kingston and Moxley faced in one-on-one action, Moxley defeated Kingston in an "I Quit" Match at AEW Full Gear in 2020, where Moxley forced Kingston to say those climactic words while choking the now-ROH World Champion with barbed wire. They last stood across the ring from each other at AEW All In in London, England, where Kingston teamed with Penta El Zero Miedo and The Best Friends to defeat The Blackpool Combat Club, Santana, and Ortiz in a bloody Stadium Stampede Match.