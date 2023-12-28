AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 12/27: Continental Classic Finals, ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for December 27, 2023!

Tonight will be the go-home edition of the show ahead of AEW's World's End PPV this weekend, and the build to that show should be the focus. One way that will happen is with the Continental Classic finals as the Gold League and Blue League winners will be determined tonight to set up the title match at the PPV.

In the Blue League, Bryan Danielson will be competing against Eddie Kingston, with the "American Dragon" already boasting a victory over his opponent in the competition. Meanwhile, in the Gold League, there was a three-way tie, meaning tonight there will be a triple-threat match between Jay White, Jon Moxley, and Swerve Strickland to determine the winner of that group.

Elsewhere, the ROH World Tag Team Championships are going to be on the line, with Samoa Joe teaming with his AEW World's End opponent MJF as they defend the gold against two of The Devil's goons. This match has been teased previously and didn't end up happening due to MJF being attacked backstage, but once again it is expected to take place.

The Don Callis Family will be part of the show as they present a Boxing Week Celebration, plus Mariah May will speak with Renee Paquette after she attacked Riho last week. There will also be women's division action as Skye Blue faces Kris Statlander.

Tensions are also expected to boil over as Adam Copeland and Christian Cage come together for a sitdown interview with Lexy Nair ahead of their upcoming No Disqualification match.

