Tony Khan Is 'Reevaluating' Original Element Of AEW

All Elite Wrestling has described itself as a more sports-based alternative to the sports entertainment side of pro wrestling. The company has even implemented certain features into its shows to set it apart from competition like WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. One of the best examples of this is the rankings system.

Over the years, the company has kept track of its competitors' win/loss records and used those stats to make matches and find contenders for the various AEW championships. However, since August, AEW hasn't released a new set of rankings, begging the question: is the system still being applied to the company's narrative?

"I haven't updated [the rankings] lately because I think so much has been fluid, coming out of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions in particular," Tony Khan told Comicbook.com. "It's a fluid situation coming out of Grand Slam, and I think now I'm reevaluating it and quite possibly could bring them back soon, but certainly made a lot of changes for the better that led to our best ratings of the year in many ways because we really zoned in and have had, I think, a lot of our best shows in recent months."

Khan pivoting away from the concept of win/loss records comes after the ROH, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) pointed out several times that they should be #1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Titles based off their records. Despite their frustrations, the team still hasn't been granted a fair shot at the titles since December 8, 2021, when they were defeated by then-champions, The Lucha Bros. The idea of a ranking system was also brought up by WWE when the longtime company surveyed fans earlier this year.