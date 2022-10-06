Facts Only Hardcore AEW Fans Know About Tony Khan

Authority figures have been a staple of professional wrestling for a number of years, which led many to think that once AEW started, Tony Khan himself might appear on TV in a Vince McMahon role. These days, however, authority figures are seen as overused thanks to WWE's multitude of General Managers over the years. Tony Khan appears to have the same opinion, and has said on a number of occasions that he will not become an on-screen character.

Speaking on the "Bloomberg Business of Sports" podcast, Khan said, "No, I don't write myself as a TV character, but if this makes sense, I am a plot device in the show. So, you'll hear my name a few times because I am the matchmaker. I make the matches, so you'll have somebody appeal to me. I don't need to act or be on television or take up the TV time, but you do have to have a commissioner and a person who lays the law down and makes the rules."

This doesn't appear to be a hard and fast rule however, as Tony Khan has appeared on TV a handful of times. He made some (quite bizarre) on-screen appearances on Impact Wrestling during their partnership with AEW, and he has appeared on AEW TV during some big moments, like the purchase of Ring Of Honor, the announcement of Forbidden Door and when he stripped CM Punk and The Elite of their respective Championships.