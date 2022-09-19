Hulk Hogan Scandals That Nearly Ruined His Career

Hulk Hogan is one of the most famous wrestlers of all time — he is a household name and a legend of the wrestling industry. His wrestling career spanned over four decades and at one time he was considered one of the most revered and most loved icons in the wrestling business. Until he wasn't.

In 2015, Hulk Hogan was soured in most fans eyes as a result of racist comments he made in a leaked sex tape. The racism scandal ruined Hulk Hogan's reputation in ways that he has still never recovered. Whenever Hulk Hogan makes an appearance in wrestling these days, he often gets heavily booed by the fans that once loved him. When once he would have gotten the utmost respect, now he simply gets distain from his former Hulkamaniacs and even gets distain from some of his peers. The racism controversy was probably the most high profile scandal of Hogan's career, but it certainly wasn't the only one. Hulk Hogan has been part of a number of indignities over his decades in the wrestling business — which makes one wonder, how did he survive for so long?