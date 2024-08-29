MJF Accepts Challenge From Daniel Garcia For Match At AEW All Out

MJF and Daniel Garcia look to settle their differences on September 7 with a grudge match set for All Out during Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." Following his International Championship loss to Will Ospreay during last weekend's All In, the self-anointed "American Hero" said he was denouncing the nation before sharing a message for each of Ospreay and Garcia, the latter of whom returned last weekend to interfere on the behalf of the former.

Garcia had previously been written off with a neck injury sustained in a vicious attack by MJF following his own International title loss to Ospreay in July. The former champion had words for both of his rivals, but it was Garcia who answered the call as he emerged to attack and challenge MJF to a bout at All Out. This will be just the second time they meet in the ring one-on-one, with MJF successfully defending his AEW World Championship against Garcia in November 2023.

Garcia returned at All In to help cost MJF the match with Ospreay. His storyline with MJF continues to unfold even as his contract status with AEW remains uncertain.