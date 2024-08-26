Daniel Garcia Reportedly Hasn't Re-Signed With AEW, Tony Khan Refuses Comment On Deal

AEW CEO Tony Khan has discussed the future of Daniel Garcia, who made his return to the promotion at the All In pay-per-view on Sunday.

Garcia, who had last appeared in AEW on July 3, interfered in the match between MJF and Will Ospreay at All In. Garcia is reportedly in talks with the promotion regarding a new deal, as per "PWInsider," with his contract set to expire in October. Khan, in the post All In press conference, did not reveal if Garcia has re-signed with AEW, but is seemingly optimistic about his future with the promotion.

Advertisement

"I don't want to necessarily comment on everybody's contract length or status but Daniel is here and he's been a great part of AEW," said Khan.

The AEW CEO highlighted how the last three years have been great for the promotion, tying that in with Garcia's three years in AEW. Khan, while not revealing if Garcia has re-signed with AEW, stated that him appearing at All In was a great sign.

"It's been about three years with Daniel here. Daniel Garcia started with us in Daily's Place and he was kind of on that run of shows right before we went back and started wrestling in front of crowds again," recalled Khan. "So, he's somebody who's been with us for a long time, somebody beloved by the fans and backstage, and we love having Daniel here. Without saying exactly what's going on, it's a good sign that he was here, I think, and really great to have him come and take that next step tonight after what happened with him and MJF, and Will Ospreay being involved in the International title, it was a great payoff to a lot of storytelling in the recent weeks on 'Dynamite.'"

Advertisement

Garcia was written off television in July when he was attacked by MJF at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break.