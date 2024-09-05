AEW Drops Compilation Of Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander's Friendship Unraveling

It's a tale as old as time; a once blossoming friendship dissolves into bitter hatred and rivalry, perhaps brought on by the inclusion of an outside influence poisoning one friend against the other. For many, that's exactly what happened to the friendship of Kris Statlander and CMLL World Women's Champion Willow Nightingale, who were once the best of friends before Statlander betrayed her at Double or Nothing, aligning herself with the duos manager, Stokely Hathaway.

Now, days before the two are scheduled to meet in a street fight at AEW All Out, AEW has decided to take fans down memory lane to see how this whole match came about. On YouTube Wednesday night, AEW posted a nearly four and a half hour long retrospective chronicling Nightingale and Statlander's friendship, and ultimately their split.

Among the highlights were the early days of Statlander and Nightingale teaming together to face Diamante and Mercedes Martinez, their issues with Julia Hart and Skye Blue, and Statlander's losing streak (which included a loss to Nightingale). Also included were Statlander's Double or Nothing turn, their Owen Hart Foundation tournament bout, and their most recent encounter at AEW All In, where Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Statlander and Hathaway, giving Nightingale the right to choose the stipulation for this Saturday's match.

The All Out street fight will likely represent the final confrontation between Statlander and Nightingale, and a win will be crucial for both. The former AEW TBS Champions have faced off in singles action on four occasions, and thus far have split the series with two wins apiece. Their last singles match took place on the August 3 episode of "AEW Collision," where Statlander defeated Nightingale with Hathaway's help.