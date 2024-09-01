WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

WWE Bash in Berlin is officially in our rearview mirror, but there's no time to catch our breath! A little more than 24 hours later, on Sunday night "WWE NXT" presents its No Mercy premium live event, which features no fewer than five championship battles and a cross-promotional grudge match! And as always, we here at Wrestling Inc. are here to tell you who is going to win each and every one of those contests! You should listen to us, too — after going a perfect 5-0 at Bash in Berlin and boosting our 2024 record to 98-15-5, we are going to need some butter for this roll!

Granted, No Mercy isn't providing the biggest challenge in the world, with two matches getting a unanimous collective vote and two more coming up in the 90% range, but that doesn't mean the show couldn't surprise us! Will Kelani Jordan face her fears and take down the sinister Wendy Choo? Will Roxanne Perez stave off the challenge from the ambitious Jaida Parker? Does "NXT" believe in Joe Hendry? We have the answers to all these questions before the show even begins, and we're almost always right! With that in mind, let's get to the picks!