WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
WWE Bash in Berlin is officially in our rearview mirror, but there's no time to catch our breath! A little more than 24 hours later, on Sunday night "WWE NXT" presents its No Mercy premium live event, which features no fewer than five championship battles and a cross-promotional grudge match! And as always, we here at Wrestling Inc. are here to tell you who is going to win each and every one of those contests! You should listen to us, too — after going a perfect 5-0 at Bash in Berlin and boosting our 2024 record to 98-15-5, we are going to need some butter for this roll!
Granted, No Mercy isn't providing the biggest challenge in the world, with two matches getting a unanimous collective vote and two more coming up in the 90% range, but that doesn't mean the show couldn't surprise us! Will Kelani Jordan face her fears and take down the sinister Wendy Choo? Will Roxanne Perez stave off the challenge from the ambitious Jaida Parker? Does "NXT" believe in Joe Hendry? We have the answers to all these questions before the show even begins, and we're almost always right! With that in mind, let's get to the picks!
Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz: Lee (100%)
The ongoing partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling has proven to be fruitful and exciting to watch it play out with the unknown element of who could show up in either promotion, but thus far, WWE has kept their talent looking stronger on "NXT" programming and has had them go over TNA talent as seen with Jordynne Grace unsuccessfully challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship and Rosemary losing to Kelani Jordan this past Tuesday on "WWE NXT". It seems as though that trend won't be changing at No Mercy, with it being unlikely that Zachary Wentz will emerge victorious over Wes Lee who has 100% of the vote.
If you need more proof that such is the case, then look no further than Lee's line about him being a WWE Superstar while Wentz is a TNA wrestler on Tuesday night. Moreover, Lee has been one of the top stars on "NXT" since his return from injury in the spring, being able to incite a reaction from the crowd on a weekly basis. With the television time that he's being given on a weekly basis and his position on the card in comparison to Wentz, there would be no reason to have Lee come up short against Wentz especially with the possibility looming that the storyline between Lee and The Rascalz could continue beyond No Mercy.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (93%)
After losing the WWE NXT Heritage Cup, Tony D'Angelo now has an opportunity to score another piece of WWE gold — the NXT North American Championship. To do that, he must first defeat the seemingly unbeatable Oba Femi at "WWE NXT" No Mercy.
In his 230+ day reign as NXT North American Champion, Femi has conquered some strong names, such as Otis, Wes Lee, and Ivar, all while earning the praise of backstage officials. As such, many fans and pundits believe the six-foot-six competitor is on track for an imminent run with the more prestigious NXT Championship, which would likely require him to first drop the NXT North American Championship. In assessing this possible scenario, though, many Wrestling Inc. staff have noticed a few complications.
Foremost, the NXT Championship is currently held by Ethan Page, who is set to defend the title against TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry at No Mercy. Should Hendry claim the NXT Championship, the pool of contenders will massively expand, as Hendry may become a floating champion between "NXT" and TNA. Should Page retain his title, his next likely challenger appears to be the man specially officiating his No Mercy title bout, Trick Williams. Williams, of course, lost the NXT Championship at "NXT" Heatwave, and has yet to receive an official rematch.
With all of this in mind, 93% of Wrestling Inc. staff believe Femi is poised to continue his NXT North American Championship reign with a victory over Angelo at No Mercy, and eventually pursue the NXT Championship once the proverbial smoke clears.
Written by Ella Jay
NXT Women's North American Championship: Kelani Jordan (73%)
NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan has proved to be a fighting champion since being the first woman to hold the gold, winning the title in a ladder match at "NXT's" Battleground premium live event in June. Jordan has put up such a fight and been eager to defend against all who challenge her, that 73% of us here at WINC believe she's going to hold on to the gold for a little longer. The lingering 27% of us have our doubts for one reason, and a scary one, at that. Jordan will be defending the championship against Wendy Choo, who returned to the developmental brand at the beginning of June not as her silly, sleepy pajama-wearing character, but as a nightmarish version of her narcoleptic personality. Choo made her intentions of capturing the championship from Jordan known when Choo attacked her on an August episode of "NXT."
On Tuesday, Choo tried to soften up Jordan by sending her friend, TNA Wrestling's Rosemary, out to face the champion. Jordan won the match but didn't come out unscathed, as Choo blindsided her and locked her in a sleeper hold. Despite Choo's attempts at taking out Jordan, three-fourths of us still believe she's going to walk out of Denver, Colorado still NXT Women's North American Champion. Many of us believe the "nightmare" version of Choo doesn't have enough steam behind it yet for her to hold the championship, but Jordan still has a line of women she can have great matches with on TV, as well as PLEs, moving forward.
Written by Daisy Ruth
WWE NXT Tag Team Championship: Chase U (93%)
Although Nathan Frazer and Axiom have the opportunity to regain the NXT Tag Team Championship from Chase U, we at Wrestling Inc. think it's very unlikely that they are successful at their quest, with 93% of the vote going towards Andre Chase and Ridge Holland retaining.
Not only has Chase U only held the NXT Tag Team Championship for a little over two weeks now and this will mark their first defense of the title, but the break-up of the partnership between Axiom and Nathan Frazer has been teased for a number of weeks now. It feels as though they've accomplished everything they can as a tag team now that they've had a reign as titleholders (and a relatively lengthy one at that), and it's time to dissolve their partnership in order to have them both go on singles runs and chase after singles gold. The betrayal is bound to happen sooner rather than later, and would be a senseless decision for them to win back the title especially when combined with the fact that Chase and Holland's reign has only just gotten started.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
NXT Women's Championship: Roxanne Perez (100%)
While the future is certainly bright for Jaida Parker, the future is also bringing in a new class of women seemingly destined to face Roxanne Perez in "WWE NXT."
Since regaining the NXT Women's Championship at "NXT" Stand & Deliver, Perez has amassed six successful title defenses, with her last taking shape against Chase U's Thea Hail at the 2024 "NXT" Great American Bash. Ahead of this title match, Perez name-dropped the likes of Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia on the July 16 episode of "NXT" — something that caught the attention of both fans and pundits.
Former NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Giulia is expected to join the "NXT" brand in the near future after wrapping up her Marigold dates earlier this week. Vaquer, on the other hand, has already dipped her toes into WWE waters, making her debut at a live event in Mexico in July. Like Giulia, Vaquer is reportedly slated to start working on the "NXT" roster soon, though the exact timeframe of her "NXT" debut is uncertain due to her need for an American work visa. Based on recent reports, a third international talent is also set to imminently join the "NXT" brand. That talent, of course, is former Riot City Wrestling Grand Champion Delta.
The arrival of one of these three names was seemingly teased on this week's episode of "NXT," specifically when Perez interrupted Parker's sit-down interview previewing their "NXT" No Mercy title match. After slapping Perez across the face, Parker shifted her attention to a figure off-screen, asking what they were doing on the set. Parker also noted that she had heard a lot about the undisclosed figure, but warned that they too can "come get some." Clutching her cheek, Perez too saw the figure, and subsequently showed a somewhat distressed expression.
Based on Perez's reaction, and her aforementioned reference to the incoming talents, the entirety of Wrestling Inc. staff believe Perez will walk in and out of "NXT" No Mercy as the NXT Women's Champion, with an international title match potentially on deck.
Written by Ella Jay
NXT Championship: Ethan Page (60%)
Our predictions tipped slightly in the favor of NXT Champion "All Ego" Ethan Page retaining his gold, with 60% of us going with Page as the winner; but some of us are still hanging on to believing in TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry. Predictions for this match were made all the more tricky (pun not intended) when Trick Williams was added as the match's special guest referee on Tuesday's episode of "NXT." Williams still has beef with Page after losing the title to him, but not being the one to take the pin, during the main event of "NXT" Heatwave. With WWE's ongoing partnership with TNA, it's always possible that we see interference from another TNA star on Sunday, whether that be in favor of Page or Hendry. With so much up in the air, this was a more difficult match to call, but here at WINC, we're going with "All Ego."
Page was initially challenged by Hendry after the viral star said he "liked 'NXT' and planned on staying awhile'" in an in-ring interview following a victory on the show. The following week, Hendry's music hit when Page was in the ring to cut a promo, which also brought out Wes Lee to attack Hendry. This led to a triple threat match seeing Hendry defeat Lee and Pete Dunne, earning himself the opportunity at No Mercy. Even though things didn't end so well on this week's episode of "NXT," with Williams counting to three after Hendry hit the Standing Ovation on Page and "pinned" him, we're not so confident that WWE would put their top title on a TNA star, despite their friendly partnership. It may hurt some of us to say, but we believe in "All Ego."
Written by Daisy Ruth