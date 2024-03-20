Current WWE NXT Champion Getting Praise From Management

While he is one of the newer faces on the "WWE NXT" brand, Oba Femi has rapidly become one of the most popular faces as well. Femi's recent wave of momentum kicked off with a dominant display in the 2023 "WWE NXT" Men's Breakout Tournament, which earned him an "NXT" title shot of his choosing. Femi later made a surprising decision to cash in his winning contract for the "NXT" North American Championship – a title he has now held for over two months. Since beginning his reign, Femi has not only captured the hearts of the WWE Universe, but also those of backstage officials.

According to Fightful Select, Femi's title run has boasted high praise from WWE management, with one "NXT" figure indicating that he is currently on track to do "big things" in the company, such as potentially winning the WWE Championship one day. Femi's swift growth has reportedly impressed officials so much so that many already consider him to be the "total package" of a WWE Superstar. Despite his increasing favor with fans and management, Femi is not expected to move up to WWE's main roster anytime soon.

Since claiming the "NXT" North American Championship in January, Femi has clutched three successful title defenses, including one against the former champion, Dragon Lee, at the 2024 "NXT" Vengeance Day premium live event. Femi's latest title defense took place on last week's episode of "NXT," in which he defeated Brooks Jensen. Femi, a former University of Alabama Track & Field star, signed on to WWE through the NIL program in 2021 before making his professional wrestling debut the following year.